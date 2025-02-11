EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to have a voiceover in Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava – Details

Following the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjhya, and Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan is all set for the release of the Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava led by Vicky Kaushal with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The historical is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and has been making the right noise among the cine-goers since the teaser launch in 2024. As the film is all set for a Valentines Day 2025 release, Pinkvilla has an exclusive scoop.

According to sources close to the development, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar have roped in Ajay Devgn to do a voiceover in Chhaava. “Ajay Devgn is among the very few actors of Indian Cinema who has the power to influence the audience with just his voice. His dialogue delivery, especially in the intense space, can elevate the impact of the scenes on the big screen. When Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar requested him to do a voiceover in Chhaava, the actor instantly agreed to do the same,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Ajay finished the task of dubbing for Chhaava in the last week. “Ajay Devgn has already done a film based on the life of the great Maratha warrior, Tanhaji Malusare, and he was more than willing to lend his voice to another film that celebrates the unsung warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the spectacle. He has already dubbed for his portions, and the voiceover has brought in a new dimension to the story-telling of Chhaava,” the source added.

Chhaava is all set to hit the big screen on Valentines Day 2025 and is touted to be the first big-ticket release of the year. The advances have opened, and the things are heating up for a big release on Friday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.