Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 6 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer continues to FLOURISH on first Wednesday

Nearly after a decade, Sanam Teri Kasam returned to theaters this year. The romantic drama, which originally hit the screens on February 5, 2016, was re-released around the same time on February 7, 2025 after the gap of nine years. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the tragic romance has been performing quite well this time. After crossing Rs 20 crore, the 2016 film witnessed 10 percent drop in its collection on first Wednesday.

Sanam Teri Kasam Remains Frontrunner On Day 6 After Surpassing Rs 20 Crore

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam is acing its performance at the box office in the second innings. In five days, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer crossed Rs 20 crore net in India during its re-release.

On Day 6, Sanam Teri Kasam experienced a slight drop of 10 percent in the business. It is expected to collect in the range of Rs 2.60 crore to Rs 2.75 crore on first Wednesday. However, the tragic romance remains frontrunner in the competition among its rivals.

Sanam Teri Kasam's Reception In Re-release

Sanam Teri Kasam is finally getting its due in its theatrical re-run. Audiences have welcomed its comeback whole-heartedly. It has created an unexpected mass hysteria among cinegoers this time. Now, the 2016 movie has to show its potential in the second week. For the uninitiated, Chhaava is arriving in theaters on February 14 (Valentine's Day).

Made on a budget of Rs 19 crore, Sanam Teri Kasam was a flop during its original release. The 2016 film, which marked Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's respective debuts in Bollywood, earned Rs 8 crore net in India in its lifetime business.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

