Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 5 India Box Office: Harshvardhan and Mawra's movie CROSSES Rs 20 crore net on Tuesday

Backed by popular demand of fans, Sanam Teri Kasam has returned to theaters across the nation. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama arrived in cinemas again on February 7, 2025. The tragic romance underwent a flop verdict at the box office nine years ago. Going by its successful second innings, we can safely say that the Sanam Teri Kasam team is finally getting its due after nearly a decade.

Sanam Teri Kasam Adds Rs 2.85 Crore On Day 5; Total Reaches Rs 21 Crore

Originally released in 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam has hit the ball out of the park in its theatrical re-run. The 2016 tragic romance is the top choice of cinegoers this time among its rivals. On Day 5, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer witnessed a mere Rs 3 lakh dip while recording Rs 2.85 crore net in India.

After adding the figures of first Tuesday, Sanam Teri Kasam has crossed Rs 20 crore at the box office in five days. The cume collection of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial now stands at Rs 21 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 5.25 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 3.15 crore Day 5 Rs 2.85 crore Total Rs 21 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam To Be Benefitted In Valentine's Weekend?

While Sanam Teri Kasam has been continuing its blockbuster re-run, the romantic drama is expected to receive a boost in the second weekend, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, it is to be seen how it will be able to sustain amid the theatrical arrival of Chhaava on February 14. As of now, the 2016 cult movie has outperformed its rival releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

