Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day collections of Chhaava, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy and The Diplomat

It's Monday, and here we are back with another interesting story on Pinkvilla Predicts. Here's predicting the opening day of the box office collection for the upcoming releases- Chhaava, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, and The Diplomat.

Chhaava eyes an opening of Rs 20 crore; Mere Husband Ki Biwi to remain under Rs 3 crore

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava is among the biggest box office bets of Hindi cinema this year. The historical epic action drama based on the true story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is expected to take an opening of Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office. A clear picture of its Day 1 collection can be expected soon as we move close to the release day.

The next release is Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama revolving around a confusing love triangle is expected to open low at the box office.

Pinkvilla Predicts its opening day collection in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore at the box office. The team has yet to begin the promotions and marketing. It will be interesting to see if the movie can generate the much-needed buzz around its release.

Crazxy has surprise element; The Diplomat should fair better than John Abraham's previous release

After the super success of Tumbbad's re-release, Sohum Shah is returning with Crazxy on February 28. The announcement video and teaser were very interesting and something creative.

If the makers manage to ignite curiosity among the audience, Crazxy will put an opening of Rs 1.5 crore at the box office. The movie has a surprise element in its subject; if it works with the audience, Crazxy has the potential to emerge as a success story.

The last film on today's list is The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the lead. Its teaser is out, and it was received well. However, the makers need to market it well in order to create awareness around its release. As of now, Pinkvilla predicts its opening around Rs 4 crore.