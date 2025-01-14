Marco Hindi Day 26 Box Office: Unni Mukundan's violent actioner adds Rs 20 lakh on Sankranti; targets Rs 15 crore finish

Touted to be the most violent action movie in Indian cinema, Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, has stormed the box office. The Unni Mukundan starrer has already smashed a whopping Rs 100 crore at the global box office and is now heading for a finish of around Rs 110 crore gross.

Marco adds Rs 20 lakh on Makar Sankranti in Hindi; aims to end at Rs 15 crore

Backed by Cubes Entertainments, Marco is near its end at the box office. The movie has successfully completed 26 days of release. The pace has now slowed down; however, it is still attracting a section of the audience to the cinemas. As per estimates, Marco has collected Rs 20 lakh on its 26th day, taking the total cume closer to the Rs 15 crore mark in Hindi.

The A-rated regional dubbed movie will continue playing in cinemas at least until the arrival of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force on January 24.

Marco witnesses unimaginable growth in Hindi

Released on December 20, Marco was opened to just Rs 1 lakh in Hindi. As positive word-of-mouth came into play, the movie witnessed unimaginable growth at the Hindi box office. It recorded its biggest day in Hindi on January 1 (New Year), collecting Rs 1.10 crore net. Further, the movie kept luring the audience and took the total cume to Rs 10 crore net in its 3rd week. And now, the Unni Mukundan starrer is heading for a finish around Rs 15 crore net in Hindi.

The growth from Rs 1 lakh on Day 1 to Rs 15 crore net in its entire run is huge, to say the least. Only a few movies have been blessed with such a dream growth at the box office.

Marco in theaters

Marco has been running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

