Marco Day 25 Hindi Box Office: Unni Mukundan's gory actioner wins over North audience; inches closer to Rs 15 crore mark

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, has completed 25 days of release. The Malayalam movie not only performed exceptionally in its home state but also found a significant audience in the Hindi markets.

Marco witnesses a record growth in Hindi belt: From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 15 crore mark

Backed by Cubes Entertainments, Marco was opened to just Rs 1 lakh on its opening day in Hindi. The glorious word-of-mouth drove the audience crazy, and it stormed a massive Rs 10 crore net in its third weekend at the Hindi box office. This is a massive feat, to say so!

Though the pace of Marco has now slowed down with the arrival of new releases, it still has the potential to hit around Rs 15 crore net mark in the North belt. The A-rated regional dubbed movie will continue playing in cinemas at least until the arrival of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force on January 24.

Marco storms past Rs 100 crore mark globally; heading for a finish of around Rs 110 crore

The Unni Mukundan starrer has already grossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of these, around 42 crore came from Kerala alone. It took 24 days to hit this considerable feat. With this, Marco emerged as the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2024 globally.

Advertisement

The movie is now heading for a global finish around Rs 110 crore gross. It will be interesting to see whether the makers decide to go with the sequel of Marco or not.

Marco in theaters

Marco has been running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Rekhachithram Day 5 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan-fronted movie passes Monday test with solid hold; grosses Rs 1.75 crore