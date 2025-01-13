Pinkvilla Predicts: The first day box office of Azaad, Emergency, Sky Force, Deva, Badass Ravikumar and Loveyapa

It's January 2025 and the regular flow of Bollywood releases is back. After an overall disappointing 2024, with Stree 2, Munjya, Shaitaan, Article 370 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 being the only five movies to punch above their weight (.. and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew being the films that did reasonably well too), Bollywood, as an industry will look to make a solid return in 2025. The year began on a dull note with Fateh not being able to do the sort of business that was expected out of it. Now, we focus on the upcoming Hindi releases.

Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and starring Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn is all set to hit theatres on 17th January, 2025. The movie has been extensively promoted but the theatrical buzz is not significant for it to get a healthy opening day. There is some internal chatter about the theatres across the country introducing the Cinema Lovers Day where tickets will be priced at an affordable rate of Rs 99 for the standard versions. Regardless of the offer, Pinkvilla predicts an opening day in the range of Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.50 crore net.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency also releases on 17th January, 2025, after the multiple delays that it faced over the last few months. The movie's marketing campaign has been quite subtle and it entirely relies on Kangana's shoulders for a decent opening. Same as Azaad, if there indeed is a Cinema Lovers Day officially communicated to the exhibitors across the country by Wednesday, we may have the film revolving around Indira Gandhi's political rule take a start of around Rs 1.50-2 crore net.

Sky Force releases on 24th January and is Akshay Kumar's first big release of 2025. Akshay Kumar hasn't had a good theatrical run lately but his recent movies have got appreciation digitally, be it Sarfira or Khel Khel Mein. Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force unites him with Sara Ali Khan after Atrangi Re, and debutant Veer Pahariya. Sky Force looks much grander and richer than Khiladi's recent films. The two songs from the movie have been received well and Pinkvilla, as things stand, expects the aerial-actioner to take a Rs 9 crore net start.

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews releases on 31st January, 2025, and has generated solid buzz for itself. The teaser was a banger and the first song Bhasad Macha has also been received very well by the masses, as well as the classes. While we wait for the trailer of the movie for more perspective, it seems like this movie will be taking an opening in the vicinity of Rs 6-8 crore.

Badass Ravikumar, a movie that was treated as a joke after the teaser that released a couple of years back, is being taken mighty seriously now. Himesh Reshammiya's spoof-action-comedy surprised everyone with a mighty fun trailer and then a really enjoyable song. It won't at all be surprising if this movie of Reshammiya takes an opening of Rs 7-8 crore net on 7th February. 2025. Pinkvilla is really bullish on this movie at the moment.

Advait Chandan's Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor seems very breezy going by the title song and the trailer. The remake factor is hindering its prospects, though. We have recently seen how a remake tag is enough to destroy even decent to good films in the past. Pinkvilla predicts an opening of Rs 1.5-2 crore for this rom-com.

Chhaava releases a week after Loveyapa and Badass Ravikumar. We wait for the trailer to make a judgement on the movie's opening day. The trailer is expected to be attached to the prints of Sky Force.

Here is a summary of what Pinkvilla Predicts from upcoming Hindi releases

Movie Net India Opening Prediction Azaad Rs 75 lakh to 1.50 crore Emergency Rs 1.50 t0 2 crore Sky Force Rs 9 crore Deva Rs 6 to 8 crore Badass Ravikumar Rs 7 to 8 crore Loveyapa Rs 1.50 to 2 crore

