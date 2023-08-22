Oppenheimer beats Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with over USD 717 million at box office

In a notable move, Oppenheimer has transcended Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Fast X, nearing the remarkable $1 billion landmark. Despite a month having passed since its debut, Christopher Nolan's World War II biographical masterpiece continues to captivate audiences, amassing a global box office total exceeding $717 million. As the year 2023 unfolds, Oppenheimer proudly secures its position as the fourth highest-grossing film worldwide.

Oppenheimer surpasses Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Oppenheimer's success is clear because its revenue exceeds that of other significant projects. By surpassing 'The Little Mermaid' ($567 million), 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' ($686 million), and 'Fast X' ($704 million), the movie has carved a road to the top.

Christopher Nolan's blockbusters

Variety's revelations shed light on Oppenheimer joining the pantheon of Nolan's cinematic achievements. While surpassing the $715 million mark set by Interstellar in 2014, Oppenheimer follows in the footsteps of monumental blockbusters like Inception (2010) and the iconic The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, both encircling the remarkable $1 billion threshold.

The journey ahead for Christopher Nolan

Nolan's filmography encompasses two World War II-focused masterpieces, the other being Dunkirk, which garnered a substantial $527 million. Both films stand as pinnacles in the realm of WWII narratives. However, Oppenheimer faces a significant challenge in its quest for supremacy, seeking to rival the staggering $1.2 billion success of Barbie, a cinematic phenomenon that closely trails The Super Mario Bros Movie for the top spot in 2023.

A global hurdle and resilience

Despite its successful voyage, Oppenheimer has had to face a unique challenge on the international scene. The absence of the movie from Japan reflects a deep sensitivity toward the tragic Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and other historical incidents associated with Oppenheimer's legacy. Oppenheimer, though, continues to remain firm, adorning theaters all over the world and maintaining its ongoing presence on IMAX screens.

In conclusion, Oppenheimer sets out on a breathtaking trajectory toward the desired $1 billion mark, capturing Nolan's skill and the movie's enthralling effect on viewers.

