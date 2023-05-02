With a number of K-dramas releasing every week of every month, it is difficult to keep track. This is precisely why we have curated an assortment of all the upcoming K-dramas to watch in May 2023. In fact, this is your one-stop shop for keeping up with what’s coming this month. After iconic releases in April 2023, get ready for these brilliant K-dramas this month. We assure you, there is something for everyone on our all-inclusive list. So what are you waiting for, scroll on for a brand new set of Korean dramas which you can add to your watchlist. Right from shows like My Perfect Stranger to Black Knight, this list is all you need for a thrilling line-up of K-dramas to watch this month.

The best of upcoming K-dramas: May 2023

1. My Perfect Stranger

Also known as: A Chance Encounter, Run Into You

A Chance Encounter, Run Into You Genre: Mystery, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy

Mystery, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy Star Cast: Kim Dong Wook, Jin Ki Joo

Kim Dong Wook, Jin Ki Joo Director: Kang Soo Yeon

Kang Soo Yeon Writer: Baek So Yeon

Baek So Yeon Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023 Network: KBS2

One of the best K-dramas released in May of 2023, My Perfect Stranger is an exciting romantic drama mixed with elements of mystery and sci-fi. Directed by Kang Soo Yeon and written by Baek So Yeon, this movie stars Kim Dong Wook, and Jin Ki Joo among several others. Released on the 1st of May, the plot of the Korean drama is super interesting. The show features the tale of Yoon Hae-Joon and how his career grows as a news reporter for a local broadcasting station. Watch the show to witness how he becomes the youngest anchor the station has ever seen. Apart from his intriguing professional life, the show also features his interesting personal life – how he meets Baek Yoon-Young an aspiring writer. The show takes an interesting turn when the stars time-travel back to 1987 and find the truth behind a brutal series of murders. Watch the show to witness how the characters get stuck in 1987 and how they unravel a murder mystery. Get ready for a number of twists and turns and a totally engaging show.

2. All That We Loved

Genre: Romance, Youth

Romance, Youth Star Cast: Sehun, Jo Joon Young, Jang Yeo Bin

Sehun, Jo Joon Young, Jang Yeo Bin Director: Kim Jin Sung

Kim Jin Sung Writer: Kang Bo Ra

Kang Bo Ra Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023 OTT Platform: TVING

Another K-drama coming in May that is already on our watchlist is All That We Loved. Directed by Kim Jin Sung and written by Kang Bo Ra, this extraordinary show features the best of teen romance starring Sehun, Jo Joon Young, and Jang Yeo Bin. The K-drama is a tale of two close friends wherein one of the friends donates one of his kidneys. Despite different personalities, both have a profound friendship. The problem begins when both friends fall in love with the same girl. Everything gets even more complicated when the organ transplant leads to the transfer of certain memories.

Advertisement

3. Delightfully Deceitful

Also Known as: Beneficial Fraud

Beneficial Fraud Genre: Revenge, Crime

Revenge, Crime Star Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Sojin

Chun Woo Hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, Sojin Director: Lee Soo-Hyun

Lee Soo-Hyun Writer: Han Woo-Joo

Han Woo-Joo Date of release: May 29, 2023

May 29, 2023 Network: tvN

Releasing on May 29, 2023, Delightfully Deceitful also known as Beneficial Fraud is undoubtedly one of the best K-dramas to come in May 2023. The Korean drama features the best of revenge and crime. Directed by Lee Soo Hyun and written by Han Woo Joo, this show stars Chun Woo-hee, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park, and Sojin. Watch the show to witness a story of a brilliant con artist named Lee Reum. The plot takes an interesting turn when cold-hearted Lee meets a lawyer named Han Moo Young who is full of empathy.

4. Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Action, Fantasy Star Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo

Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon, Ryu Kyung Soo Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Kang Shin Hyo Writer: Han Woo Ri

Han Woo Ri Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: May 6, 2023

May 6, 2023 Network: tvN, TVING

We highly recommend watching The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. The action-fantasy K-drama is directed by Kang Shin Hyo and written by Han Woo Ri. Watch this show to witness the best of Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, Kim So Yeon, and Ryu Kyung Soo. The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is a sequel series that is all set to release on May 6, 2023. The show also has elements of time travel.

5. Race

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Lee Yeon Hee, Hong Jong Hyun, Moon So Ri, U Know Yunho

Lee Yeon Hee, Hong Jong Hyun, Moon So Ri, U Know Yunho Director: Lee Dong-Yoon

Lee Dong-Yoon Writer : Kim Ru-Ri

: Kim Ru-Ri Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 Network: Disney+

Another highly awaited Korean drama featuring an extraordinary star cast including Lee Yeon Hee, Hong Jong Hyun, Moon So Ri, and U Know Yunho among others is Race. The show is directed by Lee Dong Yoon and written by Kim Ru Ri. The 12-episode Korean drama is all set to release on May 10, 2023. Featuring the best elements of corporate politics and drama, the show is expected to be a masterpiece. Watch the show to witness a tale of Park Yoon Jo’s life who works in the Public Relations department of a firm. The show reveals Park’s dedication to work and how she has to prove her skills every step of the way.

Advertisement

6. Black Knight

Genre: Science fiction, Dystopian, Action

Science fiction, Dystopian, Action Star Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang Yoo Seok

Kim Woo Bin, Esom, Kang Yoo Seok Director: Cho Ui Seok

Cho Ui Seok Writer: Cho Ui Seok

Cho Ui Seok Number of episodes: 6

6 Date of release: May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 Network: Netflix

Featuring the best of Kim Woo Bin, Esom, and Kang Yoo Seok among several others, this upcoming K-drama is written and directed by Cho Ui Seok. The six-episode dystopian show features extraordinary elements of science fiction and action. All set to release on May 12, 2023, the Korean drama reveals a world where air pollution has made it impossible to step outside without masks. The show also features an unfair class system wherein the rich depend on delivery drivers referred to as Knights. Watch the show to witness how Kim Woo Bin portrays a delivery driver and how he meets Sa Wol.

7. Oh! Youngsimi

Genre: Business, Comedy, Romance

Business, Comedy, Romance Star Cast: Song Ha Yoon, Lee Dong Hae, Lee Min Jae

Song Ha Yoon, Lee Dong Hae, Lee Min Jae Director: Kim Eun Kyung, Oh Hwan Min

Kim Eun Kyung, Oh Hwan Min Screenwriter: Jeon Seon Young

Jeon Seon Young Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: May 15, 2023

May 15, 2023 Network: ENA

As the show’s name suggests, it is a Korean drama based on the life of Oh Young Sim. Directed by Kim Eun Kyung, and Oh Hwan Min and written by Jeon Seon Young, the show features the best of Song Ha Yoon, Lee Dong Hae, and Lee Min Jae among others.

Advertisement

Watch the show to witness a story of a 30-year-old woman named Oh Young Sim who is looking for love. Working in the TV industry for years, Oh aims to make people happy with her shows. Witness how she struggles with creating and getting high ratings to save her career. The show takes an interesting turn when Oh Young Sim casts Mark Wang as a guest for her show because he is also her childhood friend who really liked her as a kid.

Whether it is tvN’s Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Delightfully Deceitful, or Netflix’s Black Knight, the shows are undoubtedly the best upcoming Korean dramas to watch in May 2023. We highly recommend you add these to your watchlist this month for the best binge-fest ever.