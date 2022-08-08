51 Best romantic movies: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

Every once in a while, the urge and need to escape from the world become dauntingly overwhelming. However, in practicality, you cannot just up and run away, leaving your life, responsibilities, family, and everything else behind. Now here come romantic movies - like a true knight in shining armor - to save you from the torments of monotonous life and hectic schedule and hug away the stress without any judgment.

One of the best movie genres of all time is romance - people saying beautiful lovey-dovey things to each other, often in scenic locations, and everything ends on a happy note (why o why - why not me). Even though not everyone gets to live that fairy-tale ending in real, it feels good, happy, positive, hopeful, and relaxed to at least imagine a world wherein your fantasy is true. This escape only comes in the form of Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies - be it cringe dialogues, cute meet-ups, forbidden romances, perfect kisses, weird fights and obstacles, musical serenades, or horrific long-distance - there is a guilty pleasure in watching these love stories. So, here we are, waiting for our moment, but while we wait, let us add these all-time 51 best romantic movies to our watch-list and manifest our love!

We have a compilation of old, new, Hollywood, Bollywood, South-Indian, modern-day romance, action, sci-fi, comedy - everything in this list. All you have to do is: settle in, grab your partner or wine, and stream these best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube, Hulu, or HBO Max! Do not forget to keep your phones on silent - no disturbance when Shah Rukh Khan opens his arms, right?

List of 51 best romantic movies of all-time

Romantic movies on Netflix

1. Wedding season

IMDb rating = 6.4/10

Released = 4 August 2022

Starring Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, and Arianna Afsar.

It is a recently released rom-com movie to warm your hearts. The storyline revolves around Asha and Ravi, who are pressured by their parents to find spouses. They start pretending to date each other during a summer full of weddings, only to find themselves falling for each other. Watch them as they struggle to balance who they are, who they are with, and who their parents want them to be.

2. Holidate

IMDb = 6.1/10

Released = 28 October 2020

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.

It is a Hollywood romantic movie full of comedy scenes and many ups and downs. The storyline revolves around two strangers who are fed up with being single on holidays. So they decide to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long. Will they catch real feelings along the way?

3. The Holiday

IMDb = 6.9/10

Released = 8 December 2006

Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law.

It is considered one of the entertaining and best romantic movies to watch on first dates. The plot centers around two women who are troubled with guy/relationship problems. They swap homes in each other's countries, meet a local guy, and eventually fall in love. This romantic movie has won two awards and twelve nominations.

4. The Ugly Truth

IMDb = 6.4/10

Released = 24 July 2009

Starring Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler, Eric Winter, and Bree Turner.

It is one of the finest romantic movies to watch with your partner. The storyline revolves around an uptight television producer who loves to take control of everything in her life. She meets a misogynistic man who is the host of a morning show segment on modern relationships. Watch how their relationship goes from hatred to love. This romantic movie has won three awards and five nominations.

5. Jerry Maguire

IMDb rating = 7.3/10

Released = 13 December 1996

Starring Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Renée Zellweger.

Tom Cruise indeed is a stunning action hero. However, watching him charm his way to the hearts of the audiences with his swoon-worthy smile in this romantic movie is something else. A sports agent is fired for having a moral epiphany. He then decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with his former colleague, the only athlete who stays with him. This movie has a whooping of twenty-six awards and forty-one nominations, including one Oscar!

6. Chennai Express

IMDb rating = 6.0/10

Released = 8 August 2013

Starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Nikitin Dheer, and Sathyaraj.

A true Bollywood fan simply cannot miss this movie! Full of action, drama, comedy, and best dialogues, this is one of those romantic movies that keeps you hooked until the very end. The storyline revolves around a common man who wants to immerse his late grandfather's ashes. He is heading towards Rameshwaram via Chennai express. While trying to act like a hero, he helps the lady catch the train and unwillingly gets caught amidst goons.

7. Jab We Met

IMDb rating = 7.9/10

Released = 26 October 2007

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

This Bollywood romantic movie is one of the finest and best works of Imtiaz Ali. The plot centers around a depressed wealthy businessman whose life changes drastically after he meets a carefree, bubbly, chatty, and spunky young woman on a train. This movie will make you laugh and cry at the same time, plus the songs are to die for!

8. Hasee Toh Phasee

IMDb rating = 6.8/10

Released = 7 February 2014

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, and Adah Sharma.

Nikhil, a shy boy, is re-introduced to Meeta, a super-genius girl, nearly ten years after their first accidental meeting. Today Nikhil has only one week to prove that he is worthy enough to marry Meeta's sister Karishma. While he is trying his best to fulfill Karishma's demand, an unlikely romance starts brewing between Meeta and him. Will Nikhil still marry Karishma at the end?

9. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

IMDb rating = 7.4/10

Released = 4 July 2008

Starring Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza, and Manjari Fadnnis.

Two best friends, Jai Singh Rathore and Aditi Wadia, are convinced that they are not in love with each other and search for each other's better halves. When do you know it's love? Watch this quirky love story and reminisce your friendship days.

10. Bareilly Ki Barfi

IMDb rating = 7.5/10

Released = 18 August 2017

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao.

This Bollywood romantic movie is set in the small town of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The plot centers around Bitti, who is a young and free-spirited girl living life on her terms. While she continually refuses to be pressured into getting married, her life takes an interesting turn when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi. The entire script is amusing and absorbing, with equal doses of fun and shy romance. Even if you do not like the storyline, watch this movie solely for Rajkummar Rao!

11. Most Eligible Bachelor

IMDb rating = 6.1/10

Released = 19 June 2021

Starring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, and Neha Shetty.

Akhil and Pooja have a love story with a touch of humor, drama, and comedy. This Telugu movie revolves around where they confront their ideas about married life. It is one of those romantic movies that is a pure joy to watch.

12. Kal Ho Na Ho

IMDb rating = 7.9/10

Released = 28 November 2003

Starring Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan.

I am sure the heartbeats of almost every person who watched this movie were beating in sync with the background music. Not only did people cry their hearts out, they learned a critical lesson in love and life. The story is a narration of the life of Naina, an introverted and perpetually depressed girl whose life changes when she meets Aman, a happy-go-lucky man. However, not everything is rainbow and sunshine in Aman's life as he has a massive secret that changes both their lives forever. Somewhere stuck in all this drama is Naina's best friend, Rohit, who hides his love for her. To all the people outside India, this movie is truly one of the masterpieces and must-watch romantic movies!

Romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video

13. Marry Me

IMDb rating = 6.1/10

Released = 13 February 2022

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Maluma.

Kat Valdez and Bastian are two music superstars who decide to get married before a global audience of their fans. But seconds before their vows, Kat learns that Bastian has cheated on her. She then decides to marry a random fan (stranger standing in the audience), Charlie. It is one of those fun, feel-good romantic movies that you can watch on your date night.

14. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

IMDb rating = 8.1/10

Released = 15 July 2011

Starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol.

Three best friends decide to turn their fantasy vacation into reality (as a bachelor's trip) after one of them gets - accidentally - engaged. An amazingly fantastic movie showcasing friendships, romance, humor, family relationships, and life aims in an extremely real and subtle way.

15. The Age Of Adaline

IMDb rating = 7.2/10

Released = 24 April 2015

Starring Michiel Huisman, Blake Lively, and Harrison Ford.

A young woman, who is born in the 20th century, becomes ageless after an accident. After many solitary years, she meets a man who questions her eternal life and complicates everything. This Hollywood film is a romantic drama with a touch of fantasy.

16. No Strings Attached

IMDb rating = 6.2/10

Released = 21 January 2011

Starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher.

A girl and guy and girl mutually agree to keep their relationship strictly physical. However, it is not long before they crave something more permanent. It is (yet) another Hollywood romantic comedy film with a cookie-cutter (cliché) plot, but it will surely make you laugh.

17. Forrest Gump

IMDb rating = 8.8/10

Released = 6 July 1994

Starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and Gary Sinise.

The presidencies of Johnson and Kennedy, the Watergate scandal, the Vietnam War, and other historical events unfold from the perspective of an Alabama man having an IQ of 75, who only wishes to get reunited with his childhood sweetheart. The movie has won 6 Oscars, and needless to say, it is one of those must-watch romantic movies you need to add to your list.

18. Welcome

IMDb rating = 7.0/10

Released = 21 December 2007

Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal.

A shy man falls in love with a beautiful and selfless woman. But, later on, he discovers that her brothers are gangsters, whereas his family is strictly against crime. To persuade his family for their marriage follows a series of hilarious situations. From Majnu bhai's painting to EPIC dialogues - this romantic Hindi movie has comedy, drama, and even hilarious crime. Everyone out there, do watch this movie to end your day on a fun, happy note.

19. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

IMDb rating = 7.5/10

Released = 27 February 2015

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film highlights the simplicity of the characters, who are broiled down with their below-average and mediocre lives. Prem, a 10th-fail fed-up guy, marries Sandhya, an educated but oversized girl, under his family's pressure to improve their living conditions. They are supposed to spend a lifetime together. But will this arranged marriage turn out to be a disastrous match? Or will they find love in each others' imperfections?

20. Pardes

IMDb rating = 6.9/10

Released = 8 December 1997

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry, and Amrish Puri.

Kishorilal desires a simple Indian bride for his westernized son. So, he gets his son engaged to his friend's daughter, Ganga, and brings her to the USA. However, she shares a much deeper bond with Kishorilal's foster son, Arjun. Watch how the story unfolds.

21. Dear Comrade

IMDb rating = 7.3/10

Released = 13 February 2022

Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, and Raj Arjun.

A hot-blooded student union leader with anger management issues falls for a state-level cricketer. However, his violent streak threatens to derail their love story. Watch this South-Indian film for an ideal dose of action, drama, and romance.

22. Crazy, Stupid, Love

IMDb rating = 7.4/10

Released = 29 July 2011

Starring Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone.

A (middle-aged) husband's life changes drastically when his wife asks for a divorce. He then looks out to rediscover his manhood with the help of Jacob, his newfound friend who is learning to pick up girls at bars. This Hollywood romance film is a real crowd pleaser.

23. Jal Wayu Enclave

IMDb rating = 8.2/10

Released = 11 February 2022

Starring Gurjazz, Monica Sharma, and Mintu Kapa.

This rom-com movie is a cute love story that revolves around Monica, a Delhite Air Hostess, and Gurjazz, a village-based guy. Unfortunately, they get locked up in the same building during the Covid-19 lockdown. Watch this movie for its songs, drama, comedy, romance, and the beautiful friendship of Tez and Yaad.

24. One Day

IMDb rating = 7.0/10

Released = 19 August 2011

Starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Dexter and Emma spend their night together on the night of their college graduation. Post which they are shown each year on the same date to see where they are in their lives - sometimes together, sometimes not. It is a touching love story that is told in a single day in a year over a time of twenty-three years. The quote: Whatever happens tomorrow, we had today struck a chord with a whole lot of people all over the world.

25. Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

IMDb rating = 8.3/10

Released = 19 March 2004

Starring Kate Winslet, Jim Carrey, and Tom Wilkinson.

A couple decides to undergo surgery to have each other erased from their memories when their relationship turns sour. However, can you really forget someone you love so deeply? This Hollywood romance film has won 1 Oscar and 73 awards.

26. Premam

IMDb rating = 8.3/10

Released = 12 June 2015

Starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, and Madonna Sebastian.

George is a teenager who loves the idea of being in love. But, he gets only three opportunities to find love. Will the third time be lucky for him? This Malayalam film transcends its viewers' boundaries and perspectives of love and is thoroughly enjoyable!

27. The Notebook

IMDb rating = 7.8/10

Released = 25 June 2004

Starring Gena Rowlands, Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, and James Garner.

A poor yet passionate young man and a rich, high-class young woman fall deeply in love with each other. They gain a sense of freedom and happiness with each other. However, they are soon separated due to their social differences. Will they be able to find their way to each other?

28. About Time

IMDb rating = 7.8/10

Released = 8 November 2013

Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, and Lydia Wilson.

Tim discovers (at the age of 21) that he can travel in time and change what has happened and will happen in his life. But his decision to make his real world a better place by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as he may think. It is one of those romantic movies that will make you laugh, cry, be frightened, in awe, and amused in a gentle, subtle way.

29. Hitch

IMDb rating = 6.6/10

Released = 11 February 2005

Starring Will Smith, Eva Mendes, and Kevin James.

A young smooth-talking charmer falls in love with a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant to woo a gorgeous heiress.

30. The Tourist

IMDb rating = 6.0/10

Released = 10 December 2010

Starring Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Paul Bettany.

This Hollywood movie revolves around an American tourist, Frank, who is visiting Italy to mend his broken heart. He meets Elise, an extraordinary woman on a train journey. Watch this unlikely romance film that features action, thrill, and suspense.

Romantic movies on Disney+Hotstar

31. Fire Island

IMDb rating = 6.7/10

Released = 3 June 2022

Starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, and Conrad Ricamora.

Four best friends set out to have an epic week-long summer vacation set in the iconic Pines. This movie is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com that highlights a diverse, multicultural examination of friendship, romance, and queerness.

32. Pretty Woman

IMDb rating = 7.1/10

Released = 23 March 1990

Starring Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, and Jason Alexander.

A middle-aged man working in a legal but hurtful business desperately needs an escort for some of his social events. He hires a beautiful young prostitute to suit his purpose but ends up falling in love with her. Will they have a happy ending despite their identities?

33. The Fault In Our Stars

IMDb rating = 7.7/10

Released = 6 June 2014

Starring Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Laura Dern, and Nat Wolff.

Hazel and Augustus are two teenage cancer patients who share a disdain for the conventional, an acerbic wit, and a love that sweeps them on a life-affirming journey.

34. Pyaar Ke Side Effects

IMDb rating = 6.8/10

Released = 15 September 2006

Starring Rahul Bose, Mallika Sherawat, and Ranvir Shorey.

A commitment-phobic guy marries his girlfriend, following a series of hilarious mishaps that urges him to question what he has gotten himself into. There is something about this Hindi romance movie that makes it click.

35. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

IMDb rating = 7.5/10

Released = 19 October 2001

Starring Dia Mirza, Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tanaaz Currim Irani, and Anupam Kher.

Madhav (Maddy) falls in love at first sight with Reena. He then finds out from Shruti, her friend, that she is to be married to Rajiv, an NRI. Madhav, with the help of his friends, poses as Rajiv to woo Reena, and both end up falling deeply in love. But, when the real Rajiv arrives, Reena is torn between a mild-mannered suitor and an obsessive lover. It really is one of the best rom-com Hindi movies that you must watch!

36. Lady And The Tramp

IMDb rating = 7.3/10

Released = 22 June 1955

Lady, an uptown golden cocker spaniel, meets Tramp, a streetwise mongrel dog. Although he is from the wrong side of town, situations at Lady's home make her want to go on an adventure with him. Watch this animated romantic movie to find out why this decision turns out to be a bad move.

37. 2 States

IMDb rating = 6.9/10

Released = 18 April 2014

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathi, Ronit Roy, and Shivkumar Subramaniam.

A Bollywood story about the romantic journey of Ananya Swaminathan, a Tamilian Brahmin girl from Chennai, and Krish, a North Indian Punjabi boy from Delhi. Will the love of Krish and Ananya sustain the cultural boundaries and battles? Will they be able to convince their parents and get their happily ever after?

38. West Side Story

IMDb rating = 7.2/10

Released = 10 December 2021

Starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose.

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, this English movie explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the two teenage street gangs, Jets and the Sharks, of different ethnic backgrounds. The vibe of this romantic movie is quite electrifying with gorgeous cinematography, but what will really catch you by surprise is a growing intensity as the story unfolds.

39. The Proposal

IMDb rating = 6.7/10

Released = 19 June 2009

Starring Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen, Betty White, and Craig T.Nelson.

A pushy control-freak boss convinces her young and loyal assistant to marry her so that she can keep her visa status in the U.S.A. and avoid deportation to Canada. However, how far will they continue their drama? Will they succeed in lying to everyone else, especially the deportation inspector?

40. Jhankaar Beats

IMDb rating = 7.1/10

Released = 20 June 2003

Starring Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, Juhi Chawla, Rinke Khanna, and Riya Sen.

This Bollywood film is a story about friendship, love, and music. Two brothers who happen to be copywriters have been losing in Jhankaar Beats, a pop music contest, for the last two years. Hopeless, they take the help of an apprentice to once again compete in the music contest. It is one of the few polished and most entertaining Hindi movies.

41. 10 Things I Hate About You

IMDb rating = 7.3/10

Released = 31 March 1999

Starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

This English movie has been adapted from William Shakespeare's play, The Taming of the Shrew. The storyline centers around two sisters. Bianca is a pretty, popular teenager who can not go out on a date until Katarina, her ill-tempered older sister and a senior who loves feminist prose, indie rock, and hates conformity, does.

42. A Walk To Remember

IMDb rating = 7.3/10

Released = 25 January 2002

Starring Mandy Moore, Shane West, Peter Coyote, and Daryl Hannah.

Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, two North Carolina teens, are thrown together to perform community service after Landon gets into trouble. When Landon decides to take his communal activities seriously, he asks Jamie for help. They begin to spend most of his time together, and he soon realizes that he unexpectedly likes her. However, when a heart-breaking secret puts their relationship to a dreaded test, Landon and Jamie then realize the true meaning of fate and love.

43. Notting Hill

IMDb rating = 7.2/10

Released = 28 May 1999

Starring Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, and Richard McCabe.

The life of William Thacker, an unsuccessful Notting Hill bookstore owner, changes when he meets Anna Scott, the most famous film star and the world's most beautiful woman. But, can the best-liked film star in the world fall for just an ordinary guy? And will that ordinary guy be able to settle in her glamorous world?

Romantic movies on YouTube

44. Dear Zindagi

IMDb rating = 7.4/10

Released = 23 November 2016

Starring Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kunal Kapoor.

This romance film is not any typical movie, instead, it gives out a strong message of mental health and self-love. The movie focuses on the life of Kaira, a budding cinematographer who is in search of a perfect life. She gains a new perspective on life after she meets an unconventional thinker named Jug. She finally comes at peace with her life and discovers that happiness is all about finding comfort in the imperfections of life.

The hugely famous dialogue: Don't let the past blackmail your present and ruin a beautiful future - is widely appreciated by people.

45. Slumdog Millionaire

IMDb rating = 8.0/10

Released = 4 July 2008

Starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Saurabh Shukla, and Anil Kapoor.

A Mumbai teenager reflects on his life and background after being accused of cheating on a reality show, Kon Banega Crorepati, the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire. This Hollywood movie has bagged 153 wins and 133 nominations, including eight Oscars! The movie beautifully bridges life in India and Western film.

46. Ok Jaanu

IMDb rating = 5.1/10

Released = 13 January 2017

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah.

It is a remake of a romantic Tamil film, Ok Kanmani, by Mani Ratnam. The story revolves around Adi and Tara, who move to Mumbai to pursue their passion and dreams. A coincident encounter sparks a heady and no strings attached type of romance between them until their careers force them to make tough decisions. Who will win at the end?

47. Breakfast at Tiffany's

IMDb rating = 7.6/10

Released = 6 October 1961

Starring Audrey Hepburn, Patricia Neal, and George Peppard.

This romance film centers around a young New York socialite. She becomes interested in a young man who recently moved into her apartment building. However, her past threatens to get in the way. This movie has won 2 Oscars. This drama romance Hollywood movie is a real charmer and is best for comfort viewing.

48. Blended

IMDb rating = 6.5/10

Released = 23 May 2014

Starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

After a blind date goes terribly wrong, Jim and Lauren agree they will never see each other again. But, things start to change when they find themselves and their children stuck together in one Honeymoon suite at an African Safari vacation spot. Not willing to give up on the adventure, they decide to stay there. Their attraction grows as their kids' benefit and enjoy the burgeoning relationship. This English romance film has a touching comedy and a real-life based love story.

49. La La Land

IMDb rating = 8.0/10

Released = 25 December 2016

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

A pianist and an actress fall in love while navigating their careers in Los Angeles. But they also try to attempt to reconcile their aspirations for the future. The movie is a drama musical and one of the best romantic movies to watch. Also, this movie has won 8 Oscars - must be one heck of a film!

50. The Vow

IMDb rating = 6.8/10

Released = 10 February 2012

Starring Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum, and Sam Neill.

Paige goes into a coma post a car accident. When she wakes up she has severe memory loss and does not remember her husband or her marriage. Throughout the movie, we see how Leo, her husband, tries to win her heart again. Does she regain her memory? Most importantly, how do you look at the woman you love and tell yourself that it is time to walk away?

51. 50 First Dates

IMDb rating = 6.8/10

Released = 13 February 2004

Starring Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, and Rob Schneider.

Henry Roth is highly afraid of commitment. One day, at a cafe, he meets the beautiful Lucy and is captivated by her smile. They talk and hit it off. While Henry thinks he has finally found the girl of his dreams, there is a bigger dilemma. Lucy has short-term memory loss and forgets him the very next day. The movie is a bit cliché, but who cares when it comes to love?!

Pack Up

This completes our list of 51 best romantic movies that you must watch - to escape, enjoy or critique - either way, these love story movies are worth a shot.

