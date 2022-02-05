BTS’ Jimin recovers from COVID-19; Discharged from hospital after surgery

BTS’ Jimin is recovering after his surgery and has been discharged from the hospital! On January 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released a statement, sharing that the BTS member visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on January 30. Following this, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and also tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 2, Jimin personally updated worried fans through Weverse, writing, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot, right? I am recovering well!” A few days later, earlier today on February 5, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jimin had recovered from COVID-19, and has been discharged from the hospital. The agency shared, “Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues.”

You can read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full English statement, below:

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5).

Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital.

Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines.

Thank you.”

