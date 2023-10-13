From Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt.2, Filter and more; pick your favorite solo song by BTS’ Jimin

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted in 2013 as a member of renowned boy band BTS under HYBE. Known for his distinctive voice and exceptional dancing skills, he stands out as one of the top K-pop idols and has even been called Korea’s IT boy. Recently, he achieved success with his debut solo album, FACE. On the occasion of this versatile singer's birthday, select your favorite solo song by BTS' Jimin from the poll below.

Solo songs by Jimin

Like Crazy is a song by South Korean singer Jimin from BTS, serving as the second single from his debut solo studio album, Face, released on March 24, 2023. Produced by Pdogg and Ghstloop, the synth-pop track has two versions: one in Korean and another in English. In the Korean version, the lyrics delve into the realization of losing a loved one and the desire to cling to a reality where they still exist. On the other hand, the English version addresses the challenges of fame and the fear of losing one's true self. Pdogg, Jimin, BTS bandmate RM, Evan and more are credited as the writers for both versions.

Set Me Free Pt. 2 is a song by South Korean singer Jimin from BTS, serving as the lead single from his debut solo studio album, Face, released on March 17, 2023, through Big Hit Music. This intense hip hop and pop track convey Jimin's determination to resist criticism and conquer internal struggles. The song, featuring Jimin rapping for the first time, was written by Ghstloop, Pdogg, Jimin, and Supreme Boi, with Ghstloop and Pdogg also handling the production. Notably, the track employs distorted vocal effects and Auto-Tune for added impact.

While Jimin is not credited as a writer for his solo Filter which is co-written by 10 artists, including Bang Si Hyuk, he is credited with originating its concept. In an interview, Jimin explained that Filter can encompass elements within a camera application or social media, but it can also extend to people's perspectives and prejudices. He took these diverse meanings and translated them into the song, expressing his desire to present himself to the world in various ways.

Serendipity initially served as the intro song on BTS’s Love Yourself: Her album in 2017 and was later included as a full-length track on their 2018 Love Yourself: Answer album. The song achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first music video of a BTS solo track to surpass 100 million views.

The term serendipity itself means something that happens by chance, happily or beneficially. The song delves into the theme of being deeply in love while also experiencing anxiety due to these intense feelings. The lyrics revolve around the concept of destiny, emphasizing how the love portrayed was destined from the very moment the universe came into existence.

Promise by Jimin is a deeply personal and meaningful song, written by Jimin himself as a message both to himself and to his fans. In the lyrics, he encourages fans to be their own source of light, finding the strength to love themselves through both good times and challenging moments, much like his own journey towards self-love. The culmination of the song involves Jimin singing about linking pinky fingers with fans, creating a symbolic promise that they will love themselves. This gesture is particularly fitting as Jimin is known for having the ARMY (BTS fanbase) wrapped around his exceptionally small and cute pinky. The song's impact is evident in its record-breaking success on SoundCloud, amassing an impressive 8.5 million streams within the first 24 hours of release. In a live session, Jimin expressed his hope that the song would reach many people and serve as a source of comfort, highlighting the genuine and caring intention behind the creation of Promise.

Lie is a compelling song that delves into an internal struggle within Jimin, portraying a conflict between his authentic and insecure self and the facade he has created to navigate the world, which is gradually consuming him. The song unfolds as a complex narrative, utilizing metaphors, intricate vocal and musical composition details to paint a poignant cry for help. Characterized by a magnificent classical sound, profound lyrics, and remarkably expressive vocals, Lie captivates listeners with its depth and complexity. Jimin's full involvement in the writing and composition of this masterpiece adds a personal touch to the song, making it a powerful and resonant piece that reflects his artistic and emotional depth.

Alone by Jimin provides a deep exploration of the emotions associated with loneliness and a sense of being lost even in the midst of a crowd. Jimin reflects on his purpose and existence, grappling with the mystery of feeling isolated while everyone else appears to be immersed in enjoyment. The song delves into his inner thoughts, questioning why he experiences these emotions despite the apparent happiness of those around him. Jimin articulates a sense of fear towards those in his proximity and expresses a yearning to escape, only to find himself further entangled in his feelings of being lost. The lyrics reveal his vulnerability, as he confides that distractions from the previous night failed to liberate him from the prevailing sense of loneliness.

