BTS WORLD game announces shut down after 5 years of its launching; fans react

BTS WORLD announced to be shut down as all the levels have been introduced and the app is no longer available for download. The game had a huge popularity among fans once it started in the year 2019 as a huge amount of high-quality content was provided to fans. Sadly it will not be available for fans to play. Read below to know how the refund procedure would be for the fans who bought a membership.

On September 4, the company that made this game app confirmed that the app would soon cease to exist and released a statement regarding the refund process. "Hello. This is BTS WORLD. We would like to thank all the managers who have loved BTS WORLD so far. We will provide you with information regarding refunds, so please take note of this and avoid any inconvenience." The Refund schedule was set to start from September 5 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM, KST till December 5 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM, KST. Fans can expect a refund of their payments within a month after submitting the application for the same.

About BTS WORLD

The members gave their best and showed their acting skills for the video content stored in the app. Member Jin received love and praise from fans and players who enjoyed playing the game for his amazing performance. Members divided themselves into three units to produce astonishing music. Rappers RM and SUGA featuring Juice WRLD dropped their song All Night prior to the app launch. BTS members V and J-Hope joined hands with Charlie XCX for the song A Brand New Day. Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and Zara Larsson came together for the Dream Glow. One of the most loved songs by BTS fans is OST Heartbeat and wish to perform it live.

Fans' reaction

BTS fans were in complete shock as they loved some of the parts of the game where they saw all seven members including RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook get into their acting mode. Many fans expressed their sadness and urged the game to make available all the video content by BTS on video streaming platforms like YouTube.

