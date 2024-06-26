Is Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok dating influencer Stephanie? Fans find ‘evidence’ of duo’s romantic involvement since 2022

Actor Byeon Woo Seok has been gaining significant popularity, especially through his drama Lovely Runner, where he has garnered a strong fan following and sold out his fan meeting tickets swiftly. However, his rising fame has also come with its challenges.

Recently, he has gotten caught in dating rumors with a prominent Korean influencer. Netizens circulated supposed "evidence" suggesting a romantic involvement between Byeon Woo Seok and Korean freelance model and social media personality, Stephanie.

Byeon Woo Seok gets caught up in dating rumors with Stephanie

It appears that Byeon Woo Seok and Stephanie have allegedly been dating for some time, based on the said evidence. In a 2022 Instagram story, Byeon Woo Seok shared a visit to a cafe named Pacino. On the same day, Stephanie also posted a photo from the same cafe on her Instagram.

It appears that the cafe in question is associated with someone known to both Byeon Woo Seok and Stephanie. In a photo shared by the cafe’s owner, Stephanie is seen sitting at a table. Byeon Woo Seok also liked the photo featuring Stephanie.

In recent years, Byeon Woo Seok went on a trip with his friends, during which eagle-eyed netizens identified a girl reflected in the window of a photo with his friends. Speculations arose that the girl was Stephanie.

It seems that TV personality Jo Se Ho might be the connection between Stephanie and Byeon Woo Seok. Stephanie tagged Jo Se Ho in her photo at the cafe, and her dog has been seen on Jo Se Ho’s Instagram page. Furthermore, Stephanie follows Byeon Woo Seok and several of his actor friends, such as Choi Hyun Wook and Kim Hyun Jin.

What convinced many were the numerous photos taken at similar locations appearing on both Stephanie's and Byeon Woo Seok's Instagram accounts. Despite some photos not being taken on the same dates, they clearly depict the same locations.

On one occasion, Stephanie posted Instagram stories featuring a peach and a watermelon. It was later discovered that Byeon Woo Seok had mentioned his desire to eat watermelon and peaches in his Weverse direct messages (DMs).

On April 30, 2022, both Stephanie and Byeon Woo Seok posted photos featuring yellow flowers and greenery on their respective social media accounts.

They both visited Jeju in February and posted about their trips within days of each other.

Cafe Pacino appears to be a recurring theme in their Instagram posts, often shared within the same month or close timeframe.

While some speculate that the two are in a romantic relationship, others consider the possibility that she may simply be an enthusiastic fan of his. It's not uncommon for fans to visit places and enjoy the foods mentioned by their favorite celebrities.

However, given her status as a prominent influencer with connections in the celebrity world, many speculate that they are dating. As of now, Byeon Woo Seok’s agency has not made any statements regarding the matter.

More about Byeon Woo Seok and Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok initially embarked on his career as a model after studying theater. Under the management of YG KPlus, he diligently attended numerous casting auditions, overcoming rejection multiple times before securing his breakthrough role.

His portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner is what catapulted him to global fame. Adapted from the web novel Tomorrow's Best by Kim Bbang, the series revolves around Ryu Sun Jae, a popular celebrity, and Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), his devoted fan.

When Ryu Sun Jae tragically ends his life, Im Sol is devastated. However, a miraculous twist allows Im Sol to travel back in time and encounter Ryu Seon Jae during his high school years where she diligently tries to save him.

In addition to Byeon Woo Seok and Lee Seung Hyub, the cast of Lovely Runner includes Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Lee Seung Hyun, Jung Young Joo, Seo Hye Won, Song Ji Ho, and others.

