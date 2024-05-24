Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jeong Eui and Kim Dae Myung to headline webtoon-based K-drama Pigpen; Reports

Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jung Eui and Kim Dae Myung were reported to headline the much-anticipated webtoon-based drama Pigpen. Cha Seung Won is known for his roles in The Korean Odyssey and One Ordinary Day. Jang Ki Yong's drama The Atypical Family is currently airing and has been gaining love from the fans. Roh Jeong Eui will be appearing in the upcoming high school mystery Hierarchy. Kim Dae Myung is known for his roles in the hit projects Hospital Playlist and Golden Slumber.

Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jung Eui and Kim Dae Myung to lead Pigpen; reports

According to reports released on May 24, Cha Seung Won and Jang Ki Yong will be appearing in the upcoming drama Pigpen. Their agency YG Entertainment commented on the reports and stated that they have received the offer to star in the drama and are reviewing the roles. Roh Jeong Eui and Kim Dae Myung were also reported to lead the webtoon-based drama.

The upcoming thriller mystery will tell the story of a man who is stranded on a deserted island after a shipwreck. As he navigates the island, he comes across a mysterious family who live in an old-fashioned mansion.

More about Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jung Eui and Kim Dae Myung

Cha Seung Won is a well-known South Korean actor who has been in the industry since 1997. The actor is known for his roles in High Heel, Our Blues, The Korean Odyssey and more.

Jang Ki Yong made his debut with the 2014 drama Big Wedding. He has appeared in hits like My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW and Now We Are Breaking Up. He is currently starring in The Atypical Family.

Roh Jeong Eui debuted in 2011 with I Am a Dad. She has starred in hits like Dear M and Our Beloved Summer. She will be appearing in the lead role in the upcoming Netflix drama Hierarchy.

Kim Dae Myung is most well-known for his role in the hit drama Hospital Playlist. The actor debuted in 2012 with the film All Bark No Bite. He will be taking on the lead role in the 2025 drama The Art of Negotiation.

