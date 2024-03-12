Did BTS' Jimin cause Ryan Gosling to miss guitar at Oscars 2024 performance? Fans speculate

BTS' Jimin is making headlines in connection to Ryan Gosling's memorable performance at the 2024 Oscars (Academy Awards). On March 10, 2024 ET, Jimin caused quite a stir online, allegedly being the reason behind Ryan Gosling's mishap with his guitar during his Oscars performance. Netizens couldn't help but chuckle as they remembered how the Hollywood star had gifted his guitar to Park Jimin back in July 2023, sparking amusing discussions across social media platforms.

BTS’ Jimin’s connection to Ryan Gosling’s performance

Ryan Gosling's Barbie movie character Ken was seen donning a suit strikingly similar to Jimin from BTS' hit song Permission To Dance. Adding to the intrigue, Gosling's acclaimed film The Notebook happens to be one of Jimin's favorite movies, prompting ARMYs to delve into the coincidence with enthusiasm. The incident resurfaced after fans caught a glimpse of Gosling's performance at the 96th Academy Awards.

On March 10 (local time), Ryan Gosling took the stage at the Oscars to perform the epic track I’m Just Ken. Dressed in a striking pink suit, the actor commanded the spotlight with flair. However, amidst the excitement, ARMYs couldn't help but jest that something seemed missing, playfully suggesting it could be Jimin's doing. Upon noticing the uncanny similarities between their attire, Ryan Gosling reached out to Jimin through social media with a special message, promising him a unique gift - his own guitar.

Jimin, thrilled by the gesture, received the guitar like a delighted fan and responded in the most endearing manner to Gosling's message. “Hi Ryan and hi Ken! It’s Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video. So, thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it, and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go Barbie!”

Given that Ryan Gosling was missing his trademark guitar, it came as no surprise that all discussions veered towards Jimin. Some jestingly speculated that Ken couldn't use his guitar because it had been presented to Jimin, while others circulated the video of the idol receiving the gift. It's understandable that many ARMYs likely had Jimin at the forefront of their minds during the performance.

More about BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin has achieved yet another remarkable milestone with his solo debut album, FACE. With an astounding 1.8 billion streams on Spotify, the album solidifies Jimin's influence as a trailblazer in the music industry. Notably, FACE distinguishes itself as the first and only Korean album by a K-pop soloist to reach such a monumental achievement on the renowned music streaming platform. Despite nearly a year passing since its release, the album remains vibrant, retaining its widespread appeal and breaking records along the way.

