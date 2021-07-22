EXCLUSIVE: Adarsh Gourav on his character Ankit in Hostel Daze Season 2: He has grown more confident

Actor Adarsh Gourav does not need any introduction. His role in the film The White Tiger gave him immense recognition. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It was released on the social platform. However, he is also known for his performance in the web series Hostel Daze. And now the makers are coming up with the second season. He essayed the role of Ankit in the show. Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime, the actor has shared some details about his character.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adarsh said, “The difference in Season 1 and season 2 in Ankit is that he is grown slightly more confident. He is more comfortable in his skin. He sought of understands his relation and dynamics with Jat and Jattu. But what still is ambiguous is his relation with Akansha. So, I think that is something new that is been explored in season 2.” He also revealed the fun he had with his co actors while shooting for the series.

He said that it had been his most stress-free shoot ever. Talking about season 2, he said, “Whoever seen Season 1 won’t be disappointed. Season 2 is 5x of everything of what season 1 was. Be it humour, drama everything. I think it is beautiful and very excited to see what happens on 23rd.”

He further said that OTT has more opportunities for everybody across the board. “Very interesting and original content is being made. And m very glad that I am around at such time as an actor,” he added. To note, the show will be aired from July 23.

