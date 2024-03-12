Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Varun Dhawan to Shahid Kapoor, nominees for Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice

Following two successful editions, the eagerly awaited Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are just around the corner, with excitement reaching its zenith. Scheduled for March 18, 2023, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, this star-studded extravaganza is poised to surpass its previous iterations in grandeur. With the event looming large, we are thrilled to present the nominations across all categories, adding to the anticipation and setting the stage for what promises to be an even more spectacular celebration than before.

In this article, we'll share the list of nominations for the Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice of 2023, and the names are Varun Dhawan, R Madhavan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Kay Kay Menon.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Nominations for the Best Actor Male OTT Popular Choice of 2023

1. Varun Dhawan (Bawaal): Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is a romantic action movie about a small-town boy who falls in love with the most sought-after girl in town and decides to pursue her and get married to her one day.

2. R. Madhavan (The Railway Men): The Railway Men, starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, and Babil Khan, was based on the horrific Bhopal Gas tragedy. It went on to become a huge hit nationally and internationally. The thrilling tale of heroism, hope, and humanity was a four-part miniseries. Netflix and YRF reported that The Railway Men has now become the most successful Indian show on Netflix to date!

3. Shahid Kapoor (Farzi): The story chronicles the Journey of how greed to make money takes Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), aka—artist, and Firoz (Bhuvan Arora) in the dark world of counterfeit money, i.e., fake currency. The conflict intensifies and takes a spin with the entry of Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), an honest task force officer, and Mansoor Dalal (Kay Kay Menon), a wanted gangster in their lives.

4. Aditya Roy Kapur (The Night Manager): Aditya Roy Kapur plays Former Indian Navy Lieutenant Shantanu Shaan Sengupta, who worked as a night manager in a premiere star hotel in Dhaka during the Rohingya genocide in 2017. Safina Kidwai, wife of the majority share owner of the star hotel, Freddie Rehman, approaches him to help her escape to India.

5. Adarsh Gourav (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan): Adarsh Gourav stars in the movie that shows three best friends juggling life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media.

6. Siddhant Chaturvedi (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan): Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on the role of Niel among Ahana and Imaad. The three friends in their 20s are trying to find meaning in the digital age. They lean on each other as they navigate the complexities of relationships and self-discovery.

7. Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai): Manoj Bajpayee takes on a five-year-long standalone fight of a regular session court lawyer, Adv PC Solanki, who stands for the truth, and his struggle to get justice for a minor who was assaulted by an influential fraud godman.

8. Kay Kay Menon (The Railway Men) Kay Kay Menon stars in The Railway Men, focusing on the heroes within the Bhopal Railway junction who worked tirelessly to save lives during the devastating gas leak incident.

So which is your pick among these? You can vote for your favorite Best Actor Male OTT popular choice HERE