Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ananya Panday wins TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year award

After two successful editions, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returned with its third edition this year. The entire Bollywood industry dazzled at the splendid evening on March 18 at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai. The prestigious event witnessed the significant presence of celebrated stars including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and others. Keeping their A-game in fashion, the celebs oozed glam quotient and made it a splendid occasion.

The evening was dedicated to honoring the excellence in cinema, where the crème de la crème of the industry was honored. Several esteemed partnered with Pinkvilla, extending their support to present awards across various categories. TRENDS joined hands with Pinkvilla to honor Ananya Panday with the coveted Most Stylish Performer of The Year for her exceptional performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Ananya Panday bestowed with TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Amidst the grand fervor that unraveled on March 18 following the star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 in Mumbai, Ananya Panday also basked in the success of glory as she was honored with the TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year for her excellent work in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The honor was bestowed upon her by the ever-so-talented Angad Bedi.

Advertisement

Made under the creative direction of Arjun Varnain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was released last year in December on Netflix. The film based on a platonic friendship starred Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the key roles.

For a comprehensive list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

Our partners were:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Ananya Panday and more express gratitude as they win big