(G)-IDLE’s comeback concept photos for album 2 accused of plagiarism; Netizens react

(G)I-DLE has just unveiled concept teaser images for their upcoming 2nd full-length album, 2. The members showcased their beauty against a snowy backdrop, donning elegant white fur hats, furry skirts, and silver-toned accessories and tops.

(G)I-DLE in hot waters for plagiarism

The group is set to make their return on January 29, building anticipation for their upcoming album through the release of various concept photos. In a midnight reveal on January 16, the members showcased beautiful winter images, featuring white fluffy hats paired with dazzling bra top outfits. While the visuals garnered attention for their stunning appearance, some observed similarities to a pre-existing online photoshoot.

In this earlier photoshoot, models were photographed in fur hats and metallic bras in a snowy setting, with resemblances in poses noted. The original shoot was associated with a brand named Aurela Hoxha, known for selling crystal tops. The resemblance prompted discussions about plagiarism, although some argued that such concepts have been present in the industry for a long time. As of now, CUBE Entertainment has not addressed the issue.

(G)I-DLE’s concept images sparked debates about revealing clothes as well

The recent teasers showcasing the allure of the members have triggered discussions among Korean netizens. Some conservative Korean netizens expressed concerns about (G)I-DLE's outfits, finding them too revealing. Comments included observations like, "They keep wearing revealing clothes...," "I thought TOMBOY was good until now," and "They are wearing less and less clothing." Some emphasized their preference for the group's attractiveness irrespective of skimpy attire, while others requested more coverage, stating, "Please put on more clothes; they make me feel cold."

Contrastingly, there were supportive comments such as "I think they're gorgeous," "Their hats are pretty, lol," and "I didn't even think about them wearing less clothing. Why focus on that?" Opinions also varied on whether the outfits were in line with the group's previous messages, with some noting, "I liked the message they had for 'NXDE,' but this is..." and "I think this is more focused on wearing less clothing now rather than being sexy." Others appreciated the visuals and likened the style to that of Western artists, saying, "This is tame compared to Western artists" and "They look fine."

