(G)I-DLE ties with aespa with 1.8 million pre-order record for album 2

(G)I-DLE has already managed to secure a whopping 1.8 million pre-orders for their highly anticipated second full-length album, 2, which is set to be released on January 29, according to Cube Entertainment. This impressive number surpasses the 1.1 million pre-orders they received for their previous domestic release, the 6th mini-album I Feel, back in May of the previous year. This achievement establishes the highest pre-order volume for the group in the country.

(G)I-DLE shatters record own records – Now competing with BLACKPINK and aespa

Remarkably, the pre-order count of 1.8 million for (G)I-DLE's upcoming album 2 ties for the second-highest in the history of K-pop girl groups. The record for the highest pre-orders by a K-pop girl group, reaching 2 million copies, is held by BLACKPINK with their second full-length album BORN PINK in 2022. aespa's 3rd mini-album MY WORLD maintains the second-place position with 1.8 million pre-orders. As (G)I-DLE's comeback is just five days away, there is potential for the final pre-order count to increase further.

This accomplishment hints at the likelihood of 2 achieving double million-seller status, following the success of I Feel, which peaked at the 41st position on the US Billboard main album chart, Billboard 200. (G)I-DLE has been making strides in the North American market, raising anticipation for how 2 will fare on the Billboard 200. Their first American EP, HEAT, released in October of the previous year, reached a career-high position of 25th on the Billboard 200. Despite the controversy and KBS' music review deeming the pre-released song Wife unsuitable for broadcast, it has generated noise marketing, adding to the overall intrigue surrounding the album.

More about (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE, formed under Cube Entertainment, marked their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am and the music video for Latata on May 2. The video quickly gained popularity, surpassing 5.9 million views on YouTube within a week, and the song made its mark on various charts. The group, initially consisting of members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, Shuhua, and Soojin, faced controversies in 2021, leading to Soojin's departure. In 2023, Soojin made her solo debut with AGASSY. The year 2023 proved to be exceptional for (G)I-DLE, as they released hits like Nxde, Queencard, and I Want That, garnering global acclaim. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming album, 2.

