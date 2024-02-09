GOT7's Jackson reveals how long he's known BLACKPINK's Jisoo; long-standing friendship delights fans

GOT7's Jackson surprised fans by revealing the extent of his long-standing friendship with BLACKPINK's Jisoo. A recent video capturing their conversation at the Cartier Trinity Celebration Dinner has ignited excitement, leading to a collective frenzy among both BLINKs and Aghases. Interestingly, this follows closely after a brief interaction between Jennie and Yugyeom was caught on camera at WOODZ's concert in Seoul just days earlier.

Jackson reveals his and Jisoo's long-standing friendship

When BLACKPINK's Jisoo and GOT7's Jackson arrived together at Cartier's Trinity celebration dinner, they engaged in conversation, delighting fans with another moment of interaction between BLACKPINK and GOT7. As they bid farewell and took their respective seats, their evident closeness hinted at a deeper connection beyond their shared experiences as idols in the industry.

When the videos surfaced, netizens were intrigued about the duration of their friendship. Their apparent comfort around each other was particularly noteworthy, especially given that this was one of their first direct interactions outside of their idol duties. Many speculated their friendship could have originated when Jisoo hosted alongside GOT7's Jinyoung and NCT's Doyoung.

In a new article released on February 9, attendees of the Cartier event, including Jackson, were quoted sharing their experiences. Jackson, known for his outgoing nature, expressed how enjoyable the event was for him. He specifically mentioned his interaction with Jisoo and shed light on the length of their friendship, revealing that they have known each other since they were 16. Jackson remarked that it had been a while since they last caught up but emphasized that the event felt more like a fun gathering than work.

When the interview went public, fans were taken aback by the revelation of the extent of Jisoo and Jackson's friendship. The interview revealed that they had known each other since before either GOT7 or BLACKPINK debuted, surprising fans with the depth of their connection. As always, discovering the true extent of friendships between idols is shocking and leaves fans curious about other long-term relationships that may be hidden from public view.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and GOT7's Jackson's recent interaction

On February 8, luxury jewelry brand Cartier commemorated the 100th anniversary of its iconic Trinity collection with a glamorous dinner in Paris. The event boasted a guest list featuring prominent figures such as Paul Mescal and Yara Shahidi, alongside K-pop sensations Jisoo and Jackson Wang, who serve as ambassadors for the brand. The elegant duo caught the spotlight as they mingled at the celebration, with a viral video capturing Jisoo's radiant smile during a brief interaction with Jackson. The clip swiftly ignited excitement among fans of both idols, fueling fervent calls for a collaboration between the two.

