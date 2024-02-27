Happy Birthday Seo Hyun Jin: Dr. Romantic, The Beauty Inside and more; Top 6 roles

Seo Hyun Jin cuts the cake on February 27. She is a popular South Korean actress known for her roles in dramas like Dr. Romantic, The Beauty Inside and more. The actor has been in the industry for almost two decades now and has firmly made a place for herself. She debuted in 2006 with the musical Sound of Music. Here is a look at her top 7 roles.

Seo Hyun Jin's 6 best roles

Dr. Romantic

Dr Romantic is a hit medical series which was released in 2016. It stars Han Suk Kyu, Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in the main roles. The drama tells the story of a famous surgeon who chooses a life of seclusion and refers to himself as Doctor Romantic. Seo Hyun Jin plays the role of a doctor who moves to a smaller hospital to atone for her mistakes. Here she meets Doctor Romantic and her life changes.

The Beauty Inside

The 2018 romantic comedy stars Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Min Ki, Lee Da Hee and Ahn Jae Hyun. The supernatural drama revolves around a top actress who has a curse. Every month she transforms into someone new for a week. She comes across an executive of an airline company who has the inability to recognize faces.

Advertisement

Black Dog

Black Dog is a comedy slice-of-life drama starring Seo Hyun Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Ha Joon and Lee Chang Hoon. The office drama tells the story of teachers. The series evaluates the lives of teachers and students and provides commentary regarding the issues in the system and society. Black Dog was released in December 2019.

You Are My Spring

You Are My Spring is a 2021 thriller romance. Seo Hyun Jin, Kim Dong Wook, Yoon Park and Nam Gyu Ri take the lead roles in this drama. Kang Da Jung is a manager at a five-star hotel and is a hard-working employee. But she has poor taste in men just like her mother. She comes across a psychiatrist who has his own emotional wounds. They get involved in a murder case.

Why Her?

Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Youp, Heo Joon Ho and Bae In Hyuk feature in this 2022 mystery law drama. It tells the story of a top lawyer who is demoted as a professor at a law school after a complication in one of her cases. She is deeply affected by this but slowly comes to terms with it as she opens up her heart to her students.

Another Miss Oh

Released in 2016, the romance comedy Another Miss Oh is a comedy of errors. Two women with the same name constantly find themselves mixed up in each others' lives. A man, who is a sound producer, needs to choose who he wants in his life. The women need to solve this tangle and find their own paths. It stars Seo Hyun Jin, Eric Mun and Jeon Hye Bin.

Seo Hyun Jin's recent activities

Seo Hyun Jin will be taking the lead in the much-anticipated drama The Trunk alongside Gong Yoo. The mystery romance revolves around the story of the head of a marriage service agency and a music producer. Both have completely different ideas of marriage and hence disagree with each other often. While Gong Yoo's character believes in marriage, Seo Hyun Jin's doesn't. The drama is adapted from the book Trunk. Our Blues and Moon Lovers director Kim Gyu Tae is taking charge of the series. Park Eun Young who wrote for Hwarang is the scriptwriter for The Trunk.

Advertisement

Seo Hyun Jin made her debut in 2006 with the drama Hwang Jin Yi. In the same year, she featured in the film Love Me Not. Her big break was with the 2011 drama The Duo in which she took the lead. The actor has featured in hit dramas like Another Miss Oh, The King's Daughter, Soo Baek Hyang, the Let's Eat series, Doctor Romantic, The Beauty Inside, Black Dog, You Are My Spring, Why Her? and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ryu Seung Ryong and Ahn Jae Hong share experience of acting with their ‘Chicken Nugget’ Kim Yoo Jung