Here’s what you need to know about Ma Dong Seok and his character in Marvel’s Eternals

Ma Dong Seok starrer Marvel movie ‘Eternals’ movie trailer has crossed 14 million views in just two days! Read more about it here.

Ma Dong Seok, also known as Dong Lee, is a Korean-American actor, who has been trending a lot lately. With excellent performances in a gamut of productions such as ‘One on One’, ‘Nameless Gangster: Rules of Time’, and especially ‘Train to Busan’, he landed himself amidst global fame and love. He even maintained his amazing streak with intense performances in works like ‘Derailed’, ‘The Bros’ and even the OCN TV series ‘Bad Guys’ and ‘Squad 38'.

Ever since the news of him playing an essential character in the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe broke, the audience has been clamouring for more and more details. The first official trailer for ‘Eternals’, the 3rd film in MCU’s Phase 4, was recently released, and Ma Dong Seok’s appearance was one to behold. Playing the character of an immortal being called Gilgamesh, his portrayal seems definitely on point. With a great looking costume that’s been tweaked for the screen, it certainly feels like he actually is Gilgamesh, once he donnes it. Possessing superhuman strength, flight, and being one of the strongest Eternals, second only to Thanos, a lot of expectations are placed on how Ma Dong Seok will make Gilgamesh his own. Considering his past acting achievements, including his prowess at martial arts, he seems like a natural fit for the role.

Apparently, Marvel’s original Gilgamesh was not an Asian character, but they adjusted the role to fit Ma Dong Seok in.

The trailer of ‘Eternals’ was released on May 24, 2021 and it has amassed over 14M views already. The movie is probably the highest anticipated movie this year, even amongst its fellow mates in the MCU roster. Scheduled to be released in the US on November 5 later this year, only time will tell if the movie reaches the highs set by its counterpart in the comics or not.

Watch the trailer for ‘Eternals’ below:

What do you think about the trailer and Ma Dong Seok playing a superhero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

