'A complete embarrassment to himself': Days of Our Lives star Deidre Hall disapproves of Jo Koy's jokes at Golden Globes 2024

Days of Our Lives star Deidre Hall is not a fan of Jo Koy and the jokes he made at the 81st Golden Globes Awards that took place on January 7.

The actress who played Dr. Marlena Evans, on the show for more than four decades, expressed disappointment over Koy’s hosting gig at the Globes in a Facebook post, and fans flocked to her comments section to agree with her. Here's what she had to say about the first-time Golden Globes host and his jokes.

Deidre Hall calls Jo Koy 'embarrassing' in a recent post

Deidre Hall took to her Facebook to slam Jo Koy and his disastrous hosting job at the recently concluded Golden Globes Awards.

In a fiery Facebook post, the Days of Our Lives actress said, “The Globes Host, jo koy, is a complete embarrassment to himself and the Academy. Skip it.”

As soon as she put out the post, fans thronged her comments section to agree with her. “He is so inappropriate for this job, I agree 100%,” a fan said, to which Deidre replied, “Well said.”

Diedre was not the only one left unimpressed by Koy and his jokes at the Golden Globes, most of which fell flat anyway. As soon as the comedian started his monologue, he could sense that the jokes he was putting forward were not appealing to the audience. Defending himself midway through his monologue, he said, “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You're kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at.”

Several reports suggest that Jo Koy was roped in by the Globes after other comedians like Chris Rock, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and more declined the offer.

Jo Koy, however, remains unaffected by the backlash over his Golden Globes performance. Speaking on ABC’s Good Morning America, the comedian said, “It was a moment I’ll always remember. It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie…I’d be lying if (I said) it doesn't hurt.”

Jo Koy’s blunders at the 2024 Golden Globes Awards

Jo Koy’s hosting gig at the Golden Golden Globes Awards was so horrid that netizens asked the Globes to “never bring him back.”

Each of his jokes at the Golden Globes fell flat and not only that, some of them were even termed sexist and misogynistic by the audience who watched him on their TV screens.

One such joke that did not land well was his remark on Taylor Swift, who was in attendance at the award show, courtesy of her nomination in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. Taking a dig at Taylor’s appearances at the NFL games, Koy quipped, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” When the camera panned to Taylor, she was captured giving a disapproving stare to the comedian while sipping champagne.

In his interview with GMA3, Koy defended his joke on the Mean hitmaker, saying, “I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. So, it was more of a jab towards the NFL. It just didn't come out that way.”

In another attempt to make the audience and attendees laugh, Jo Koy commented on Barbie, the ultimate box office leader for 2023. In a distasteful remark on the film, he said, “Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big b**bs.” His remarks earned him awkward looks from the crowd.

