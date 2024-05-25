Cannes Film Festival 2024: Complete List Of Un Certain Regard Winners Ft Black Dog, L'Histoire De Souleymane And More

The Cannes Festival has got some more exciting updates for its followers, coming directly from the well-acclaimed Un Certain Regard.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on May 25, 2024  |  06:25 PM IST |  739
Winners of Un Certain Regard
The Shameless, Holy Cow, L’Histoire de Souleymane (IMDb)

If you thought the Cannes Film Festival 2024 had exhausted its surprises, think again. One of its notable sidebar events, Un Certain Regard, has just kicked off, spotlighting cinema’s fresh voices and innovative trends from around the globe.

This year the above-stated film festival has got 18 feature films included within its nominations. Surprisingly, 8 out of these 18 movies also happen to be the first features to compete in the Caméra d’Or festival. 

The festival opened with When the Light Breaks, directed by the exceptionally talented Rúnar Rúnarsson, setting a high bar for the competition. But there are many more films with promising potential. Continue reading to discover the winners of this celebrated festival.


Un Certain Regard Winners List 2024

Un Certain Regard Prize

Black Dog
Guan Hu

Best Actor

Abou Sangare

L’Histoire de Souleymane

Best Actress

Anusaya Sengupta
The Shameless

Best Director ex-aequo

Roberto Minervini
The Damned

Rungano Nyoni
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Jury Prize

L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE
Boris Lojkine

Youth Award

Holy Cow

Advertisement

Louise Courvoisier
1st film

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Special mention 

Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
1st film

What is Un Certain Regard festival?

Translated to “A Certain Look,” Un Certain Regard is the largest official sidebar event at the Cannes Film Festival. It functions as a small-scale event in comparison to the main competition. The festival screens its movies at the Salle Claude Debussy and has no dress code restrictions as such. 

Having its own jury, this year’s acclaimed people who chaired the Un Certain Regard are Canadian actor, director, screenwriter and producer Xavier Dolan, including French-Senegalese screenwriter and director Maïmouna Doucouré, German-Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps, the Moroccan director, screenwriter and producer Asmae El Moudir, as well as American film critic, director, and writer Todd McCarthy.

The stated competition runs parallel to the Palme d’Or and was first introduced back in 1978 by Gilles Jacob. Un Certain Regard focuses on films with unusual styles and ones that do not speak of too traditional stories.

ALSO READ: Federico Luis' Debut Film Simon of the Mountain Takes Top Honors at Cannes Critics' Week

Advertisement

FAQs

Which film won the best actor, this year at Un Certain Regard?
Abou Sangare won the best actor for L’Histoire de Souleymane at Un Certain Regard.
Which film won the best actress, this year at Un Certain Regard?
Anusaya Sengupta won the Best Actress award for The Shameless at Un Certain Regard.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tejas Mundhada

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles