Cannes Film Festival 2024: Complete List Of Un Certain Regard Winners Ft Black Dog, L'Histoire De Souleymane And More

If you thought the Cannes Film Festival 2024 had exhausted its surprises, think again. One of its notable sidebar events, Un Certain Regard, has just kicked off, spotlighting cinema’s fresh voices and innovative trends from around the globe.

This year the above-stated film festival has got 18 feature films included within its nominations. Surprisingly, 8 out of these 18 movies also happen to be the first features to compete in the Caméra d’Or festival.

The festival opened with When the Light Breaks, directed by the exceptionally talented Rúnar Rúnarsson, setting a high bar for the competition. But there are many more films with promising potential. Continue reading to discover the winners of this celebrated festival.

Un Certain Regard Winners List 2024

Un Certain Regard Prize

Black Dog

Guan Hu

Best Actor

Abou Sangare

L’Histoire de Souleymane

Best Actress

Anusaya Sengupta

The Shameless

Best Director ex-aequo

Roberto Minervini

The Damned

Rungano Nyoni

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Jury Prize

L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE

Boris Lojkine

Youth Award

Holy Cow

Advertisement

Louise Courvoisier

1st film Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Special mention

Norah

Tawfik Alzaidi

1st film

The Un Certain Regard Jury reveals its Palmarès #Cannes2024 🏆



The selection, which celebrates discoveries and brings out new trends, new paths and new countries of cinema, offered 18 feature films – 8 of which are first features also competing for the Caméra d’or. The Jury,… — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 24, 2024

What is Un Certain Regard festival?

Translated to “A Certain Look,” Un Certain Regard is the largest official sidebar event at the Cannes Film Festival. It functions as a small-scale event in comparison to the main competition. The festival screens its movies at the Salle Claude Debussy and has no dress code restrictions as such.

Having its own jury, this year’s acclaimed people who chaired the Un Certain Regard are Canadian actor, director, screenwriter and producer Xavier Dolan, including French-Senegalese screenwriter and director Maïmouna Doucouré, German-Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps, the Moroccan director, screenwriter and producer Asmae El Moudir, as well as American film critic, director, and writer Todd McCarthy.

The stated competition runs parallel to the Palme d’Or and was first introduced back in 1978 by Gilles Jacob. Un Certain Regard focuses on films with unusual styles and ones that do not speak of too traditional stories.

ALSO READ: Federico Luis' Debut Film Simon of the Mountain Takes Top Honors at Cannes Critics' Week