CM Punk REVEALS why he wants 'to follow in Dave Bautista's footsteps' when it comes to his Hollywood career

"I just want to follow in his footsteps," CM Punk divulged about Dave Bautista's flourishing Hollywood career, in a recent interview with Movie Trivia Schmoedown. "I watch guys, friends of mine, Dave Bautista, do these huge blockbuster roles but also do roles that are challenging to him because he wants to grow and be a better actor," Punk added.

Punk is definitely right about Dave, as the 52-year-old actor has balanced between blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Army of the Dead while also aiming to play character-driven roles in upcoming movies like Dune and Knives Out 2. As for why Punk wants to follow Bautista's trusted footsteps, the 42-year-old wrestler confessed, "...it's not because I want to be rich or to be famous but I see how fun acting is and I see how playing dress-up, essentially, how fun that can be. When stuff's hard, I tend to want to do it more and be good at it. I have that personality trait," via The Sports Rush.

At a steady pace, Punk is also establishing his name in the Hollywood scene as the actor received praise for his haunting performance in Girl on the Third Floor with his latest outing being Jakob's Wife. In the August premiered drama television series, Heels, Punk has a recurring role as Ricky Rabies alongside Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. Punk promoted the show during the same interview.

Meanwhile, former WWE wrestler Punk has been making headlines for a rumoured signing with rival AEW as the wrestler has wittingly been making references to the wrestling company, recently.

