Cillian Murphy wants to work with Peaky Blinders co-star Tom Hardy again, calls him 'one of the best actors'

Cillian Murphy is one of the most talked about movie stars at the moment alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. All three of them had a film release on July 21, with the former starring in the biographical thriller Oppenheimer and the latter two leading the blockbuster fantasy comedy Barbie. Both films have been raking in massive box office collections.

While Oppenheimer brought Murphy into the spotlight for a lot of people, this isn't his first popular role. The 42-year-old actor previously starred as Thomas Shelby in the hit British crime drama series Peaky Blinders. Murphy has recently opened up about wanting to work with Tom Hardy, his co-star from the series, again. Here's what the Irish actor dished.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Peaky Blinders film, says 'I'm waiting to..'

Cillian Murphy wants to work with Peaky Blinders co-star Tom Hardy again

During a conversation with GQ, Murphy opened up about wanting to work with Hardy again and praised him as one of the best artists in the industry. While the Oppenheimer star played Tommy Shelby, Hardy portrayed Alfie Solomons in the BBC period drama series from the second season onwards. "He's one of the best actors in the business," Murphy said.

"And we've developed this great trust and shorthand and there's a nice kind of chemistry, I think, between the two of us," he added and proceeded to hint at a much-awaited project. "I'd love to work with him again. Maybe there'll be a Peaky Blinders film. Maybe we'll get to do it there. I'm not sure," he added, referring to the in-production movie which is supposed to be a sequel feature film to the hugely popular historical fiction television series.

Update on the Peaky Blinders film

Hardy, who is known for playing the antagonist Bane in the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises, can be expected to reprise his role in the upcoming movie. The film was announced after the sixth season of the series was confirmed to be its final installment. Talking about it, Murphy said, "I'm waiting to hear, but it's a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there's more story to tell, I'd be there."

Creator and writer of the Peaky Blinders series, Steven Knight previously said production on the film would begin in the spring of 2023 and it could be expected in cinemas in 2024 but the WGA strike followed by the SAG-AFTRA strike has clearly affected the production of the film, just like most movies and series have been affected. Fans of Peaky Blinders can expect a delay considering Murphy is waiting for some major update regarding the film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Here's why you need to watch Christopher Nolan's film in IMAX; Take a look at theatres in USA