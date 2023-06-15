Extraction 2: When is action thriller sequel film releasing? Everything we know about Chris Hemsworth starrer

Extraction was a massive hit when it was released in April 2020, which is why fans of the action thriller film were waiting for the sequel to premiere as soon as possible. The wait is finally over for the thrill and adventure fanatics as the sequel is all set for release this month. Here is everything you need to know about the Chris Hemsworth starrer sequel Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 release date and synopsis

Extraction was one of the most streamed releases on Netflix when during its debut week and was watched by more than 90 million households during the first month of its release. The viewership and success of the film led to the sequel which is all set to premiere. The follow-up titled Extraction 2 releases on June 16, 2023, on Netflix. Directed by Sam Hargrave, it's based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. The Russo brothers act as producers on the film duology.

The synopsis of the sequel reads, "Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster." After recovering from almost death due to his mission in Dhaka, Tyler is back for his next mission. He is assigned to rescue a Georgian gangster's family from prison.

Extraction 2 cast and more

While Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and Adam Bessa are returning as Tyler Rake, Nik Kahn, and Yaz Kahn, there have been some new additions to the cast. Olga Kurylenko as Mia, Daniel Bernhardt as Konstantine, Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan, and Idris Elba in a mysterious role, are the newest members of the cast. It is Elba's character who starts off the film's storyline by offering Tyler a risky and almost impossible mission."

The film's timeframe is set nine months after the events of the first film. Extraction 2 was shot from December 2021 to April 2022 while a few reshoots happened in November 2022 in Prague. Hemsworth told People that he had "lots of bumps and scrapes and all that" because of the stunts he did but added that "it's all part of the fun." Talking about the exceptionally hard stunts he said, "Initially when Sam [director] pitched it to me, I was kind of shaking my head going, 'Hang on, hang on, how is this even possible?' And then the excitement kicks in."

