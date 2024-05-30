‘He Wore This Character Of tWitch’: Allison Holker On Her Late Husband’s Nature That Would ‘Drain His Energy’

Stephen "tWitch" Boss would always spread love and joy until his tragic death in December 2022. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, recently revealed that his high-energy extrovert nature wasn’t natural to him and would “drain his energy!”

Allison Holker opens up about her late husband tWitch

On the May 29 episode of Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Lautner’s podcast, The Squeeze, Holker opened up about her personal life for the first time since tWitch’s death. She said that the man she married was Stephen, and his persona on television was contrastingly different from his real nature. “Those are "two different humans," she added.

"He wore this character of tWitch, and it did become a part of who he was, but that extroverted personality was not natural for him," Holker said.

She revealed that her late husband would go out and be this high-energy and loving human being who would dance to entertain people and spread joy. However, it would drain his energy, and he often had to recharge later. "Our home was a safe place. So he'd come home and have to really recharge his battery," she added.

The dancer died by suicide in December 2022 and was found with a gunshot wound in his head in a hotel room. A year and a half since that incident, Holker reflected back on the “loving” nature of the reality star in a different light. "I think there was this deeper thing too now that I never saw before," she said.

Holker opens up about the grieving process of her and her children

The mother of two revealed that she is still working through her grief, and being “vulnerable around” her kids played a crucial part in her healing journey. “I want my kids to feel so safe and comfortable with me that no matter what they're feeling, no matter how scary it is,” she said on the podcast.

The dancer shared that she doesn’t wish to pretend to know all the right answers as a parent and is open to working through it and figuring it out together.

“I'm sometimes like, ‘I don't know, but I'll certainly try to figure it out with you,’” she said. “We're all in this together…we're all students of life, and we just got to work together, communicate, and support one another through it.”

Holker revealed that her kids had never seen her cry before but had changed since the tragic incident. She has realized the importance of showing all the emotions to the children and allowing them to be part of them.