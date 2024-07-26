Blake Lively Thanks Taylor Swift For 'Honoring My Guy' After The Pop Star Praised Ryan Reynolds On Instagram

Blake Lively appreciates Taylor Swift’s hilarious shoutout to Ryan Reynolds! The Shake It Off Singer took to Instagram stories to praise the latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, with a lengthy praise to Hugh Jackman, but ended with a punchline for Reynolds. The It Ends With Us star reposted her story with her response!

Blake Lively thanks Taylor Swift for honoring her guy

The actress couldn’t help but appreciate her friend/pop star’s efforts in roasting her husband. "Thank you @taylorswift for honoring my guy(s)," Lively, 36, wrote. "I couldn't have said it better myself," she wrote in her story. "Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour," she added.

On July 25, Swift, 34, posted a picture of herself with Lively and the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine and wrote a lengthy post about the film. She dedicated the post to one of her “best friends on this planet” and talked about the “heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic” in the film.

People would assume it was for Reynolds, who has a close friendship with her. However, Swift cleared that it was for his co-star Jackman and addressed the IF actor as “my god kids’ sperm donar” instead.

Ryan Reynolds praises his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star

Swift wasn’t the only one who gushed about the Wolverine actor! In an interview with People, Reynolds praised his co-star for his "sheer relentlessness" on set.

"Not just the aesthetic transformation…but just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts and choreography," he added. The Marvel movie was a highly anticipated third sequel to the Deadpool franchise and the first merging his character with Jackman’s Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters.