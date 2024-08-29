Kate Middleton and Prince William Support Britain's Paralympic Team, Say They’re 'Looking Forward' to It

Prince William and Kate Middleton show unwavering support for British athletes as the Paralympics kick off! With a personal message signed "W & C," the royal couple wished Team Great Britain good luck. The shoutout comes after they praised British athletes in a video with Snoop Dogg. Even taking a break from their summer vacation to cheer on the team, the Prince and Princess of Wales are all in when it comes to sports!

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to support British athletes. As the Paralympic Games kick off in Paris on August 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, have expressed their support for Team Great Britain.

According to a message shared on social media, the couple said, "Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport! Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and those competing at #Paris2024." As the note was signed with their first initials, "W & C," it clearly came from the royals themselves.

Prince Edward also posted a message of support for the Paralympians on the royal family's official Instagram and X pages. After attending the 1992 Paralympic Games in Barcelona, the Duke of Edinburgh became the British Paralympic Association's royal patron in November 2003.

"To all members of the @ParalympicsGB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games," King Charles' youngest brother said.

After the 2024 Paris Olympics concluded, Prince William and Princess Kate praised British athletes in a video clip with famous faces like Snoop Dogg.

In addition to being avid sports fans, Prince Charles and Princess Diana are also involved in a number of causes related to athletics. Kate is a patron of SportsAid, which helps emerging athletes achieve success, many of whom have participated in the Paris games.

In the morning of August 25, Prince William and Princess Kate attended a service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate, where the royal family traditionally congregates during the summer. The couple were staying at nearby Balmoral Castle with King Charles, 75, and other members of the royal family, including Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son, James Wessex.

Despite her cancer diagnosis, Kate made a rare public appearance, saying she was undergoing chemotherapy in March. Her request at the time was for "time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment."

The royal couple is on vacation while their children are off from school for summer break, but Prince William will make his next royal appearance soon. His first stop upon returning to work will be the Saatchi Gallery's Homelessness: Reframed exhibit. In this exhibit, William's Homewards program collaborates with art to highlight the stories of those affected by homelessness.

