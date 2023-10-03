'I feel no need to burn down the house...': When Taylor Swift opened up about her opinions on the need to rebel for her image

Taylor Swift is quite literally the star of 2023. She has always had a passionate fan-following, but this year with Eras Tour and the re-release of her older albums, she has become one of the most passionately discussed and followed artists of all time.

This kind of fame also attracts a lot of public scrutiny. The Lover singer is aware that it can become difficult to preserve her authentic self in view of such fame.

Taylor Swift on how she rebels to reclaim her public image

Taylor Swift has garnered immense love for her music and public image, but it has also come with severe criticism for her personal life, the way she presents herself at award functions or the men she dates who later became muse for her songs. This kind of criticism can be disheartening for any artist, especially for someone like the Style singer who started at a very young age.

In an interview with Elle during the release of her 2015 album, 1989 , she shared details about her mindset regarding the choices she has made as a public persona and how it has all been her own doing rather than a committee or team of PR dictating her behavior.

“As far as the need to rebel against the idea of you or the image of you: Like, I feel no need to burn down the house I built by hand. I can make additions to it. I can redecorate. But I built this.” Swift said in the same interview.

The Shake It Off singer also talked about her decision to be completely authentic even if it garners criticism or trolling. Additionally how growing up in the spotlight has trained her in ways to handle fame better. This growth in her character is clearly visible

Taylor Swift on how growing up in the public eye has been for her

Taylor Swift has been in the limelight since she was just 14 years old. During this whole period, she has experienced a lot of love from her fans as well as criticism from many corners. For her it has all been a part of this journey she has been on, growing and developing not just as an artist but as a person as well.

For her, her music has been a gateway to recognize and materialize this change. While promoting her then-newly released album 1989, Taylor Swift told Elle, “I feel like we gave the entire metaphorical house that I built a complete renovation and it made me love the house even more—but still keeping the foundation of what I've always been.”

This mindset has certainly seemed to help Taylor Swift as she is making her mark with authority in the music industry and paving the way for many of her contemporary female artists to chart their own success stories.

