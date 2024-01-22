Is The Royal Family Worried About Prince Harry's Potential Sequel To Spare? Latter Reportedly Left 'Large Chunks' Out Of His Book

Buckingham Palace is concerned that The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry may write a follow-up to his memoir, Spare, as he left large chunks out. Another possibility, they fear, is Meghan Markle penning a memoir. Spare was released on January 10, 2023, as part of Harry and Meghan’s four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

The Royal Family is concerned about Prince Harry's potential sequel to his memoir, Spare

Robert Hardman's book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, suggests that the royal family is concerned about Prince Harry's second book and whether his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle will ever write a memoir.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Hardman wrote in his book, which debuted on January 18, 2024. “It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Prince Harry’s memoir,” he explained. He continued, “This suggested either a sequel or perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

Prince Harry, despite a year since the release of his memoir Spare, is reportedly resolving his damaged relationships with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. “He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother,” Russel Myers, a royal commentator said during a Sky News Australia appearance.

“Absolutely nobody was spared — excuse the pun — from his barbs in that book,” he said, noting the “repercussions” will likely be ongoing for “the next year or two.” “And whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen,” Myers concluded.

Prince Harry revealed that his memoir could have been two books

Prince Harry revealed after his memoir’s release that Spare could’ve become two books. Speaking to The Telegraph following his memoir's debut, the Duke of Sussex shared the time originally clocked in at around 800 pages. “There could have been two books, put it that way,” the Prince said. “The hard bit was taking things out. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages.” For the unversed, the U.S. edition of Spare is 410 pages in total.

Prince Harry also noted he did leave certain things out of Spare, notably between him and his brother, Prince William, as well as some stuff involving him and his father, King Charles III.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” he said, adding, “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

