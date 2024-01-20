'I think that’s a lot more wounding': Royal Author Reveals How Prince Harry Dissed Prince William's Choice To Marry Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's estranged relationship with Prince William was portrayed in Netflix's miniseries Harry & Meghan. According to The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy royal author Robert Hardman, Harry criticized William's decision to marry Kate Middleton.

In the series, Prince Harry discusses the family's tendency to marry someone who fits a certain mold, emphasizing the difference between making decisions with the head and the heart, citing his mother, Princess Diana, as an example who made decisions from the heart. Hardman also discusses the damage caused by Harry's detailed childhood and relationship with William in his memoir, Spare.

Robert Hardman reveals how Prince Harry dissed Prince William's choice to marry Kate Middleton

Royal author Robert Hardman, whose new book is The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Hardman expressed his belief that Prince Harry's comments in the series about marrying for love rather than obligation were a direct criticism of Prince William's choice to marry Kate Middleton. Hardman described Harry's remarks as "effectively dissing your brother and his choice of wife in a very public way."

“Harry talks about marrying someone for love, not because it’s the sort of person you ought to,” Hardman recalled. “I think that’s a lot more wounding. I mean that’s effectively dissing your brother and his choice of wife in a very public way.”

In the first episode of the series, the Duke of Sussex says, “For so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or urge to marry someone who fits in the mold, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.” He continued, “The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum [Diana] made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

According to Hardman, Harry's memoir, Spare, in 2023, further damaged the brothers' bond by detailing his childhood and relationship with William. “Both these brothers, they’ve guarded their privacy,” noted the royal commentator. “It’s been really important to them. And William is a really private person. He doesn’t do nearly as many interviews as his father did at this age and family life is absolutely off-limits for media." “Privacy is really important and Harry’s just gone and chucked all these stories about their childhood into the public domain,” Hardman added.

Prince Harry talked about a dispute between him and Prince William

Prince Harry said that his brother, Prince William, snapped during a 2019 argument over Meghan Markle that turned physical. He further detailed the now-infamous altercation, which was first revealed in his explosive memoir, Spare. “And his frustrations were growing and growing and growing,” Harry recalled. “He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn’t nice. It wasn’t pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.”

Harry claimed that he landed on a dog bowl which caused injuries specifically, cuts on his back, and also noted that William apologized following the incident. He further said that William asked Harry not to tell anyone, about the altercation, especially Markle, which the Duke of Sussex was planning to oblige, had his wife not noticed his wounds.

“She goes, ‘What’s that?’ I was like, ‘Huh, what?’ I actually didn’t know what she was talking about,” Harry explained. “I looked in the mirror. I was like, ‘Oh s–t.’ Well, ‘cause … I hadn’t seen it.”

The author of Endgame, Omid Scobie revealed that there has been minimal direct communication between the two brothers since late 2019. He also stated that Middleton has no interest in repairing her relationships with her brother-in-law and Markle, indicating a significant rift within the royal family.

In summary, Prince Harry's public comments and memoir have further strained his relationship with Prince William, leading to a significant rift within the royal family.

