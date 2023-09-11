'It was quite technically difficult, and we had...': When Tom Holland spoke about his debut in The Impossible

Tom Holland's journey into stardom commenced with a baptism by water, quite literally. The young British actor found himself doused in a colossal 35,000-gallon water tank in Spain. His mission? To convincingly portray the harrowing aftermath of a devastating tsunami in the film The Impossible.

Tom Holland and his struggle with his role as a 16-year-old

As the waves, meticulously crafted by the hands of qualified technicians, tossed and turned him, Holland once recounted the extraordinary challenges he and his co-star Naomi Watts faced during filming as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Tom mentioned, “I remember [Naomi Watts and I] were hugging this tree, but because of the current, it would blow our legs underneath, so if you look at some of the outtakes, we would be doing the scene and suddenly one of us would disappear and we would shoot across the way,” says the actor. “It was quite technically difficult, and we had a few funny moments.”

ALSO READ: 'I’m not giving up that ticket': Tom Holland once rejected the opportunity to work with Tom Hardy in USD 1.3 billion franchise

At just 16 years old, Tom Holland stepped into the role of Lucas in The Impossible. The film, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, is an intense and raw drama that unfolds as a family finds themselves trapped in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami in Thailand. Holland's audition for the part occurred when he was a mere 13-year-old, and he would play the eldest son of the characters portrayed by Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.

Is Tom Holland the perfect Lucas?

Critics and audiences alike were captivated by Holland's debut performance. His portrayal of Lucas in the face of the devastating tsunami left an indelible mark, setting the stage for his meteoric rise to fame. His subsequent roles in a variety of projects showcased his versatility as an actor.

Recognition swiftly followed Holland's breakthrough. Nominations poured in, including one for the best young actor category at the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards. His talent was further validated with wins such as the Best Breakthrough Award from the National Board of Review and the Hollywood Film Festival Spotlight Award.

ALSO READ: How did Tom Holland win over his girlfriend Zendaya? Hint, it was all about a 'door'

Holland's portrayal of Lucas in The Impossible was a transformational experience. He described the character's evolution from a typical teenager to a young man forced to grapple with the harsh realities of a disaster. The role demanded a wide emotional spectrum, from youthful innocence to a maturity born out of adversity. It was a daunting challenge, but one that Holland eagerly embraced, finding excitement and growth in the process as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Transitioning from the stage to the silver screen presented its unique set of challenges. Holland acknowledged that the primary shift was technical in nature, a shift from performing before a live audience to acting for the camera. Despite this transition, he found common ground in the sense of unity and trust that develops on both stage and set. Whether under the spotlights or in the midst of a tsunami simulation, a strong bond among cast and crew formed the foundation of his craft.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It was very daunting': When Tom Holland shared how 'support system' Zendaya helped him calm first-day jitters on Spider-Man No Way Home set