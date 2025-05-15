5 less known movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Hotstar no cinephile should skip: Haraamkhor to Vadh
From Haraamkhor to Barot House, Vadh and more, here are a handful of movies that are a must-watch for every cinema lover. Check them out.
From Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome’s Kadvi Hawa to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi’s Haraamkhor, here are a handful of movies with great content, every cinema lover should watch.
5 films on OTT that are worth a watch:
1. Kadvi Hawa
Where to watch: Prime Video
Kadvi Hawa is an eye-opener that highlights the grave reality of the drastically changing climate. The 2017 drama film stars Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome in lead roles. The movie was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Producer Akshay Parija and Director Nilamadhab Panda also received a Special Mention at the 64th National Awards.
2. Haraamkhor
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Haraamkhor showcases how a manipulative schoolteacher takes advantage of a schoolgirl for his selfish desires. The 2015 black comedy film, helmed by Shlok Sharma, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi. For his acting, Siddiqui also received the Best Actor Award at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival.
3. Barot House
Where to watch: Zee5
Next up, we have this psychological thriller film titled Barot House. The Bugs Bhargava directorial showcases how a family gets exposed to the world of crime. The 2019 movie features Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis in lead roles.
4. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Where to watch: Netflix
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is a gripping drama film directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. With Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew taking the lead, the 2020 film also features Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande. The movie is about a confused bank cashier who discovers bundles of cash in her kitchen sink.
5. Vadh
Where to watch: Netflix
Finally, we have this nail-biting thriller film, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajiv Barnwal. Bankrolled by Luv Films, Vadh revolves around an honest retired school teacher who gets into the whirlwind of crime after being hit by a personal crisis. With Sanja Mishra leading the show, the movie also stars Tanya Lal, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Manav Vij. Vadh was featured at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section.
