5 less known movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Hotstar no cinephile should skip: Haraamkhor to Vadh

From Haraamkhor to Barot House, Vadh and more, here are a handful of movies that are a must-watch for every cinema lover. Check them out.

By Loveleen Kaur
Updated on May 15, 2025  |  05:34 AM IST |  7K
5 less known movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Jio Hotstar no cinephile should skip: Haraamkhor to Vadh
PC: IMDb

From Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome’s Kadvi Hawa to Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi’s Haraamkhor, here are a handful of movies with great content, every cinema lover should watch.

5 films on OTT that are worth a watch:

1. Kadvi Hawa

Where to watch: Prime Video

Kadvi Hawa is an eye-opener that highlights the grave reality of the drastically changing climate. The 2017 drama film stars Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Tillotama Shome in lead roles. The movie was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Producer Akshay Parija and Director Nilamadhab Panda also received a Special Mention at the 64th National Awards.

2. Haraamkhor

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Haraamkhor showcases how a manipulative schoolteacher takes advantage of a schoolgirl for his selfish desires. The 2015 black comedy film, helmed by Shlok Sharma, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi. For his acting, Siddiqui also received the Best Actor Award at the 21st New York Indian Film Festival.


3. Barot House

Where to watch: Zee5

Next up, we have this psychological thriller film titled Barot House. The Bugs Bhargava directorial showcases how a family gets exposed to the world of crime. The 2019 movie features Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis in lead roles.


4. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Where to watch: Netflix

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is a gripping drama film directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. With Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew taking the lead, the 2020 film also features Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande. The movie is about a confused bank cashier who discovers bundles of cash in her kitchen sink.

5. Vadh

Where to watch: Netflix

Finally, we have this nail-biting thriller film, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajiv Barnwal. Bankrolled by Luv Films, Vadh revolves around an honest retired school teacher who gets into the whirlwind of crime after being hit by a personal crisis. With Sanja Mishra leading the show, the movie also stars Tanya Lal, Neena Gupta, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Manav Vij. Vadh was featured at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section.


For more updates, stay tuned to Pinvilla!

Which of these movies have you already watched?
From Kadvi Hawa to Haraamkhor and Vadh, which of these movies on OTT have you watched?
Kadvi Hawa
Haraamkhor
Barot House
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Vadh

