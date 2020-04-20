Jon Moxley on why he will never be a producer for WWE: You get yelled at and treated like an idiot

In a recent interview on Wrestling Observer Live, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley revealed why he wouldn't want to be a WWE producer, explaining why it was such a terrible and thankless job. Read below to know what Jon had to share on the same.

WWE has been going through a tough time financially amidst the coronavirus pandemic and had to let go or furlough more than 20 employees, which included WWE Superstars like Rusev, Drew Maverick and Zack Ryder along with WWE producers like Kurt Angle and Fit Finlay. "The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of USD 4 million along with cash flow improvement of USD 140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters," WWE had shared in their statement regarding the recent releases.

Moreover, Jon Moxley, a former WWE employee is speaking out about how he would rather work at McDonald's than being a WWE producer calling it a terrible and thankless. Speaking to Wrestling Observer Live, via Cultaholic, Jon revealed that he would look into producing for a wrestling company post his in-ring career. "If I couldn't wrestle right now, I think I'd maybe have a shot to be like a producer, a coach, or a trainer, something like that. Be involved in some way which I would never say, I would never be a producer in WWE. I would rather work in McDonald's than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job... Or be on the creative team at WWE, I would rather like, tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE," Moxley shared.

"What a terrible job. Sitting around waiting for Vince to write a show and then he crumbles up the show and throws it out. You get yelled at and treated like an idiot. I can't imagine how frustrating that job would be. But, outside of WWE in the world, I would love to be part of the creative process after I couldn't wrestle anymore," the 34-year-old wrestler explained as his reasoning.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Jon Moxley REACTS to company sacking wrestlers amidst COVID 19: My heart goes out to all the people

Meanwhile, Jon recently defeated Jake Hager and retained his AEW World Championship in a 30-minute Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match at AEW Dynamite.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×