'I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy': When Hailey Bieber talked about struggles of being married to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has been the target of a lot of bullying, hate, assumptions, and unnecessary questions. The 26-year-old was a model and a socialite but was thrust into the spotlight when she married Justin Bieber in 2018, months after his breakup with Selena Gomez. Ever since she has had a hard time dealing with online criticism and trolling that doesn't seem to end even five years later. Hailey has been very open about the struggles she has faced.

Whether it's on the Internet or her marriage with Justin. She has spoken about the mental toll it took on her when the hate increased during high points of the drama and has also opened up about how hard marriage is. The founder of Rhode has previously talked about how every day is not the fairytale romance or dream life with her husband and here's what she said.

ALSO READ: 'There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff': Did Justin Bieber once admit to not being over Selena Gomez despite marriage to Hailey?

When Hailey Bieber talked about struggles of being married to Justin Bieber

During a conversation with Vogue in 2019, Hailey revealed her thoughts on marriage based on her experience and said, "The thing is, marriage is very hard. That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard." She added that she is fighting to build a healthy relationship and she wants people to know that both she and Justin are coming from a really genuine place but since they're just two young people, they are learning as they go.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day," she explained and continued that it's not like one wakes up every day and says that they are absolutely so in love and their partner is so perfect. Hailey then divulged that despite all of that, there's something beautiful about marriage anyway. She says the very institution is about wanting to fight for something.

Hailey Bieber's thoughts on marriage and commitment

She added that committing to building with someone is a scary aspect since they're very young and are going to change a lot. But she promised that both of them are committed to growing together and supporting each other as and when those changes occur. "At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him," she concluded the interview with Justin. Months later during an interview with Vogue Australia, she further explained things.

Hailey said that good relationships are ones that one puts work into. She further talked about how things were harder at first since she had never lived with someone before. Considering she had never experienced cohabiting with somebody, the first few months were a learning curve for her. The entrepreneur added that both she and Justin were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn things while under the scrutiny of a zillion people.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You're a bit of a hypocrite man': Did Justin Bieber marry wife Hailey thinking it'll fix all his life problems? Find out