Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori get themselves BANNED from boat company post rapper flashing his butt

Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori found themselves in hot water after a recent boat ride in Venice, Italy. According to reports, they have been banned for life by the boat rental company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, due to Kanye's alleged indecent exposure during the trip. Keep reading to know the inside scoop.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori banned by the boat company

It turns out Kanye inappropriately flashed his butt on the boat, and the company didn't like it at all. They say their employees had no idea about it until they saw pictures of it in the news. The boat driver was busy looking out for other boats and didn't see what Kanye was doing. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the owner of the company, said to Daily Mail, that they want nothing to do with such behavior and want to distance themselves from it. They also mentioned that there was another person on the boat with Kanye and Bianca who blocked the captain's view to the back of the boat.

The boat rental company further told Daily Mail about Kanye West's NSFW moment, ““The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities, If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Kim Kardashian might be embarrassed

This all started when pictures showed up in the media of Kanye West flashing his butt while riding on a river taxi in Venice. He was wearing all black, with his face partly covered. Bianca was with him, sitting below. When they got off the boat, Bianca adjusted her coat. Some people said Kim Kardashian might be embarrassed by what Kanye did and by his new relationship with Bianca. But recently Page Six reported that a source denied Kim being embarrassed by West and Censori’s PDA and ‘NSFW moment’. The source said, “Kim has very much moved on,” [She] only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”

Kanye and Bianca had a ceremony together, but it wasn't a legal wedding. They did it in January, a couple of months after Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

