Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori takes a bold stance, tells ‘jealous’ friends to ‘f–k off’

Sep 20, 2023
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori (instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Bianca Censori is standing firm in her relationship with the famous rapper
  • Bianca's friends have attempted to contact her, but she was not willing to communicate

Recent reports suggest that Bianca Censori, Kanye West's 'wife', is standing firm in her relationship with the famous rapper despite concerns raised by friends. These friends, who have been worried about her connection with Kanye, have reportedly been met with a strong response from Bianca.

Bianca Censori's friend's concerns dismissed

Sources reported to DailyMail that Bianca's friends attempted to contact her, but she was not willing to communicate with them. An insider revealed that when one of her former friends expressed worry about her, Bianca responded with a harsh "f–k off." Bianca thinks her friends are only "jealous" of her growing success.

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori (instagram)

Bianca Censori embracing the limelight

Despite her friends' worries, it seems that Bianca is actually enjoying her newfound status as a celebrity. According to a source, she has learned how to grab people's attention and is grateful for being Kanye's inspiration, as it satisfies her craving for fame. As a result of this change, her friends have stopped trying to interfere, seeing her as someone who simply seeks attention.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship and the raised eyebrows from friends, Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who held a non-legally binding ceremony in January, continue to be in the spotlight. Recent public appearances, including trips to Europe and attention-grabbing fashion choices, have only added to the intrigue. As Bianca's friends express concerns about her path, it remains to be seen how this unconventional relationship unfolds in the future.

FAQs

What is Bianca Censori best known for?
She is a fashion architect who works in the fashion world. Those nylon rags are her designs, and this was her aesthetic before Ye. And in a second voice of reason, someone added, Skims was literally Yeezy before he gave it to Kim.
Who was Kanye been married to?
Kim Kardashian
How does Kim feel about Bianca?
A close source, speaking to Page Six, revealed that Kim Kardashian has negative feelings towards Bianca Censori. Kim reportedly hates her due to her suspicions surrounding Bianca's relationship with Kanye.
