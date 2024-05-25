Killers Of The Flower Moon Star Lily Gladstone REVEALS ‘Nobody Was Upset’ Back Home After Her Oscar Loss

Lily Gladstone is not the one to hold grudges!

The Certain Women actress doesn’t believe in “pitting art against art” and wasn't bothered by her loss at the Academy and so were her people back home. Gladstone finds her winning an Oscar irrelevant to the film's success and thinks that Killers of The Flower Moon "did it's job."

Lily Gladstone reveals that nobody around her was upset over her Oscar loss

The Killers Of The Flower Moon actress was one of the frontrunners for the Academy Award for Best Actress alongside Emma Stone. The latter ended up winning the prestigious award for her role in Poor Things.

Despite having high anticipation for Gladstone to secure the win, her homies at Blackfeet Nation were not “upset” over her loss. “But yeah, nobody was upset that it didn’t happen,” she told Empire Magazine during a recent interview.

She added that the film was awarded and was historic and her walking away with a golden trophy is irrelevant to the film's success. She revealed that the organizers of the Academy Awards reached out to her about a bunch of "cardboard cut-outs of gold-man statues" that looked like Oscar to give to the kids.

“They asked if that was okay, or if it was gonna hurt my feelings,” she added. But Gladstone found the idea genuine. She elaborated that these awards tend to pit art against art and ensure competition which shouldn’t be the case. As for The Killers Of The Flower Moon, she believes the film “It did its job.”

Gladstone’s upcoming projects

Coming off the back of the extensive press tour and award season for Killers Of The Flower Moon, the actress is bracing for new projects. She told Empire Magazine that “regardless of how things turned out,” she has new projects lined up.

Her indie film Fancy Dance is currently streaming on Apple TV+. She is also working on Yoko Ogawa’s 1994 sci-fi novel adaptation The Memory Police, which reportedly has a final script. She will also be starring opposite SNL star Bowen Yang in Bleecker Street and Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet remake.



