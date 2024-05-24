Kourtney Kardashian Speaks About Her Fetal Surgery When She Was Pregnant With Son Rocky

As the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians hit Hulu, viewers learned some details about Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy. The socialite, who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, revealed that she had to undergo fetal surgery when she was pregnant with baby Rocky, describing the experience as “terrifying.”

Kourtney Kardashian details her experience with Fetal surgery:

Kourtney, who gave birth to Rocky in November of 2023, shared that she had to undergo fetal surgery months before his birth, which was, at the time, reported as an “urgent family matter.” The member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan detailed the events that had led to this surgery, as she revealed calling a doctor for an at-home scan. The doctor, whom she described as “high-risk doctor,” detected something concerning before referring her to some specialists. Kourtney then learned that she would have to go through this surgery, while Travis was away for concerts.

Describing a night before this procedure as "stressful," the socialite said that her mother and manager Kris Jenner accompanied her to the hospital. "The thing that was awful was that [Travis's] Wi-Fi was broken on the plane, so the whole time he couldn't get updates," she revealed, as Travis was heading back home to see his wife. "He took off, and I think I had [the surgery] a couple hours later," Kourtney added.

By the time Travis reached home, the surgery had been conducted.

Kourtney Kardashian shares message of gratitude:

Kourtney took to Instagram to share her experiences with the surgery afterward, thanking the doctors and her mom for being there to support her. “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote in the caption. Kourtney shares 3 children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

In the episode, the Kardashian sister said she was glad that she opened up about her experience, inspiring a lot of people who might not feel comfortable sharing things with friends and family.

After the surgery, Kourtney was left on bed rest, with restrictions on driving and standing for long intervals. “I’m really not leaving the house, in other words,” she further added.

The Kardashians is up for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

