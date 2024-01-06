Lala Kent lashes out at Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval for taking PIC with captive tiger

Vanderpump Rules actor Tom Sandoval has again found himself in hot water. The actor is under fire from his cast mates and fans for posting a picture with a captive tiger in Thailand during his Asia tour. James Kennedy and Lala Kent, the two cast members of Vanderpump Rules, took a dig at co-star Tom Sandoval when he uploaded a video of himself posing with a captive tiger.

Sandoval under fire from Kent and Kennedy

Lala Kent, the Vanderpump Rules star, responded to pictures posted by her castmate, Tom Sandoval, who is currently on holiday in Thailand with Tom Schwartz, sitting crosslegged with a tiger resting its paws on his shoulders from behind.

"The picture that my cast member shot of a tiger in captivity horrifies me," Kent, 33, stated on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "What is really "fun" and "cool" is actually animal mistreatment under a cover ."She went on, saying that the subject "has been close to [her] heart for many years." It's awful. "I've mentioned that you should educate yourselves, and now I'm telling you once more. Don't support establishments like this," she continued.

Sandoval also shared a video in which a worker was feeding the tiger from a bottle as another helped to position the animal, revealing how the photo was captured. James Kennedy, 31, also criticized his castmate for not being more aware of his actions. He remarked, "I would never go to a place like this," responding to a video that Sandoval had reposted. "Let them all go free!! I've always found this to be so sad and cruel." Kennedy continued by mentioning the famous jab he delivered to Sandoval at the reunion of "Vanderpump Rules" in June 2023: "Just a Worm without a mustache now."

Advertisement

Netizens have voiced their disgust at the reality star's choice of vacation destinations. "Absolutely revolting and devastating. He ought to feel embarrassed about himself,” a user tweeted. A second comment read, "After Tiger King, the public saw how disgusting these locations are, and yet here he is. Tom Sandoval needs to vanish into obscurity finally.”

PETA’s criticises Sandoval

The matter got serious when PETA responded to Tom's picture with the captive tiger sending a letter. In the letter, PETA slammed Tom, saying, "When popular folks like you pose with wild animals, people are moved to support pay-to-play animal experiences, for which big-cat cubs are torn away from their mothers prematurely and denied their freedom as well as anything remotely natural and important to them."

In particular, PETA tried to school Tom regarding wild tigers by stating that they are inherently solitary and reclusive and that "any human interaction with big cats poses dangers for both humans and the felines, and captive big cats have attacked and killed their captors and visitors."

ALSO READ: Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Where to watch, show details and everything you need to know