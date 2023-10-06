‘My H-Town sister, thank you…’: Beyoncé celebrates Megan Thee Stallion for ‘gracing’ her Renaissance tour

Beyoncé recently shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram, showing her appreciation and respect for Megan Thee Stallion, who is also from Houston. These two incredibly talented artists came together for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, and their partnership had a significant impact on both their performances and the love of their fans.

How did Beyoncé celebrate Megan Thee Stallion for ‘gracing’ her Renaissance tour?

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Beyoncé affectionately called Megan her "H-Town sister," using the cherished nickname for their shared hometown of Houston. Beyoncé's message of appreciation was inspired by a special event that took place on September 23, when Megan Thee Stallion made an unexpected appearance during their concert. Together, they performed their Grammy award-winning hit, the Savage (Remix), creating a magical and unforgettable moment. "Until next time," the singer wrote, suggesting the possibility of more collaborations in the future.

What’s more interesting is that the Beautiful Liar singer’s Instagram post was accompanied by a collection of stunning photos taken at Houston's NRG Stadium, where the talented pair delivered an electrifying performance. Check out her post below:

ALSO READ: ‘It's so much fun’: Kim Kardashian recalls ‘blacked out’ night with Beyonce; DEETS inside

Additionally, the day following their remarkable performance, even Megan took to her own Instagram to reciprocate the love. Alongside a video of herself in her stage camouflage ensemble, Megan professed her affection for Beyoncé and the city of Houston, saying, "BEYONCE I LOVE YOU (hearts) HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU."

ALSO READ: Inside Beyonce's USD 20K per night French Polynesia island vacation with Jay-Z and family, here's everything we know

How did Beyoncé's Instagram post, which was specifically dedicated to Megan Thee Stallion, elicit reactions from her fans?

Fans were absolutely thrilled and overflowing with excitement about what the Single Ladies singer mentioned in her post. They were buzzing with enthusiasm, especially regarding the phrase "Until Next Time." The comments section was flooded with reactions like, "UNTIL WHATT??? AAAA I’M SCREAMING" and "Next Time, Do I still have a chance?! Yeah thank god!"

One user expressed their admiration, saying, "Just when I thought I couldn't love and respect you any more, you publicly show love, kindness, and respect to Meg. After all she's been through, this is so heartwarming. This is yet another reason why you're the Queen." Meanwhile, another fan exclaimed, "Your caption is making me so happy! It's giving off such a happy vibe!!! An ICONIC DUO."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beyoncé’s heartwarming moments with twins Sir and Rumi in ‘Renaissance’ tour movie trailer; See inside