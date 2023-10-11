'My uncle is Superman': When Henry Cavill talked about his nephew being called 'liar'

During an interview on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018, Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman, talked about an amusing incident that happened with his nephew, Thomas, at school when he tried to tell everyone he was related to Cavill.

The school confession of Henry Cavill's nephew

On a designated "talk about your family day" at Thomas' school, he told all his classmates that "his uncle is Superman." To his surprise, no one believed him, and his teacher intervened and asked him not to lie. The teacher said, "Thomas, we don't lie in school." However, Thomas was confident and confidently repeated, "My uncle is Superman."

Complain to Thomas' mother

The teacher ended up talking to Thomas's mother, who is Henry Cavill's sister-in-law. She explained the incident to Thomas's mother, telling her that her son was lying in class., Thomas's mother confirmed that Henry Cavill a.k.a. Superman was actually Thomas' uncle, leaving the teacher also surprised. Thomas' mother and Henry Cavill's sister-in-law told the teacher, "I hate to tell you this, but it’s all true."

Henry Cavill's journey as Superman

Henry Cavill's journey as Superman started when he portrayed the iconic character in the 2013 film Man of Steel. He continued his role as the Man of Steel in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). After these films, fans eagerly anticipated his return as Superman, especially following a cameo appearance in the DC movie Black Adam. In October 2022, Cavill himself added to these hopes when he announced on Instagram that he would be reprising his role as Superman. However, a few months later, in December 2022, Cavill confirmed on Instagram that he would no longer be returning as Superman.

