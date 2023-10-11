'My uncle is Superman': When Henry Cavill talked about his nephew being called 'liar'

Henry Cavill, shared a story about his nephew, Thomas, claiming that "his uncle is Superman" during a school event and no one believed him!

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Oct 11, 2023   |  09:26 AM IST  |  656
Henry Cavill (IMDb)
Henry Cavill (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Henry Cavill talked about an amusing incident that happened with his nephew
  • No one believed Henry's nephew when he told everyone about his uncle being Superman

During an interview on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018, Henry Cavill, known for his role as Superman, talked about an amusing incident that happened with his nephew, Thomas, at school when he tried to tell everyone he was related to Cavill. 

The school confession of Henry Cavill's nephew

 

On a designated "talk about your family day" at Thomas' school, he told all his classmates that "his uncle is Superman." To his surprise, no one believed him, and his teacher intervened and asked him not to lie. The teacher said, "Thomas, we don't lie in school." However, Thomas was confident and confidently repeated, "My uncle is Superman."

ALSO READ: 'He really is...': Revisit the time Henry Cavill opened up about his that pet who saved his 'bacon'

Henry Cavill (Instagram)

Complain to Thomas' mother

The teacher ended up talking to Thomas's mother, who is Henry Cavill's sister-in-law. She explained the incident to Thomas's mother, telling her that her son was lying in class., Thomas's mother confirmed that Henry Cavill a.k.a. Superman was actually Thomas' uncle, leaving the teacher also surprised. Thomas' mother and Henry Cavill's sister-in-law told the teacher, "I hate to tell you this, but it’s all true." 

ALSO READ: Argylle: Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill's starrer has got fans buzzing with excitement; CHECKOUT

Henry Cavill's journey as Superman

Henry Cavill's journey as Superman started when he portrayed the iconic character in the 2013 film Man of Steel. He continued his role as the Man of Steel in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). After these films, fans eagerly anticipated his return as Superman, especially following a cameo appearance in the DC movie Black Adam. In October 2022, Cavill himself added to these hopes when he announced on Instagram that he would be reprising his role as Superman. However, a few months later, in December 2022, Cavill confirmed on Instagram that he would no longer be returning as Superman.

ALSO READ: 'My husband likes to look at him': When Amy Adams aka Lois Lane revealed how her 'creepy' family objectified Henry Cavill 

Advertisement

FAQs

Why did Cavill leave Witcher?
The actor, who is a noted fan of the books and video games, has hinted for years that he wasn't entirely happy with Geralt's dialogue and the overall direction of the series.
Is Henry Cavill doing a Warhammer 40k movie?
Henry Cavill will produce a Warhammer series for Amazon.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!