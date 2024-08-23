Kylie Jenner's Social Media Silence Fuels Pregnancy Rumors with Timothée Chalamet, Check Out Deets

Lately, Kylie Jenner has been at the center of pregnancy rumors. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed some unusual patterns in her social media posts and public appearances. Her fans and followers claimed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s baby. While some believe Kylie is hiding a baby bum, some dismissed these rumors.

Well, now multiple sources have confirmed that these rumors are not true. Let’s break down the situation and see how and why the rumors started in the first place.

The Instagram clues that sparked pregnancy rumors

Fans started buzzing about Kylie’s pregnancy after noticing something unusual on her Instagram. In October 2023, Kylie posted a mirror selfie from Paris. She was wearing a tight black bodysuit and tights. Many followers Many followers thought they saw a baby bump under her outfit. The speculation grew when Kylie stopped posting on Instagram for almost a month.

A fan pointed out on Reddit that Kyle hadn’t posted anything new since early October. This suggests that she might be hiding her pregnancy. The user said, “Kylie hasn’t posted on Instagram for almost a month. The last post was on October 3rd, and it was from her Paris trip. There have been no new pictures since September 27th. Do you think she’s gotten more work done, and that’s why she’s gone into hiding?” Another fan speculated, “Probably hiding the bump with Timmy.”

Misleading photos and the truth behind the bump

The rumors grew when photographers snapped Kylie downtown. They captured her carrying a large brown purse and wearing gold hoops. Some fans thought the purse was hiding a baby bump. However, it turned out to be an optical illusion.

In a second photo taken months later, it became clear that the so-called bump was actually the result of another woman’s pants. This misunderstanding led to even more confusion among the fans and followers.

Timothée Chalamet’s privacy concerns

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie’s rumored boyfriend, has commented on the public’s obsession with their relationship. In an October 2023 interview with GQ, he compared the intense scrutiny to that faced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Chalamet joked, “This reminds me of that South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour. Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life.” Though he seemed pissed but he didn’t reveal much about his relationship with Kylie.

Rumors and reality

Despite all the rumors and speculation, several reliable sources have confirmed that Kylie Jenner is not pregnant. Outlets like Us Weekly have reported that Kylie is not expecting a baby with Timothée Chalamet. Instead, the couple is still very much together, but they are dealing with the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

Kylie has been busy focusing on her two children, Stormi and Aire, and along with that, she is running her successful businesses. While Timothée has been occupied with filming projects in New York City. So, even though they aren’t always seen together, their relationship is still going strong, and there’s no baby on the way.

Kylie Jenner and Chalamet kept their relationship a secret initially

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kept everyone guessing for months before finally stepping out together. The reality TV star and the Oscar-nominated actor were first rumored to be dating in April 2023. But things got confirmed when they were spotted together at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. They were captured sharing a kiss and this moment was enough for their fans.

Before this, Kylie had a long-term, on and off relationship with rapper Travis Scott. With Scott she also shares her two children, Stormi and Aire. In the other hand, Timothée has also been linked to some famous names. Some of them are Lourdes Leon, Madonna's daughter, and actress Lily-Rose Depp.

