Priyanka Chopra shows support for hubby Nick Jonas at his Celebrity Golf tournament game in Lake Tahoe

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always supportive of each other and always make sure to cheer for one another. Recently, Nick Jonas participated in the Celebrity Golf Tournament held at Lake Tahoe along with the likes of Miles Teller, Justin Timberlake and more. To support Nick at the game, Priyanka also arrived at the venue to wish him luck.

In videos posted on Twitter from the tournament, Chopra was captured making an appearance in a sporty avatar as she wore a casual outfit teamed up with a blue jacket and a cap. The actress was seen wearing white sneakers during this outing. As seen in the clips from the game that have been posted online, Priyanka was also seen interacting with fans during the game and was even seen signing an autograph for a fan.

Ahead of the tournament, Nick had dropped a selfie with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and Paige Renee Spiranac from the golf pitch as he wrote, "Such a fun first round at the #acchampionship in Tahoe with Miles Teller and @_paige.renee birdies and pars tomorrow!"

Nick has been known to be an avid golfer and he was previously also seen enjoying the game with One Direction's Niall Horan when the singer was guest-hosting James Corden's talk show. As for the recent tournament, while Nick had his wifey cheering for him, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas wasn't spotted during this outing. A few days ago, Chopra dropped another photo of their little girl by hiding her face with a heart emoji as she shared a photo from her outing with one of her closest friends.

