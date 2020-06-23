Selena Gomez might bless us with new music; To collaborate with DJ Snake and Trevor Daniel

There may be a sensational music collaboration from Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Trevor Daniel on the horizon. Here’s everything that hints to the same.

Eagle-eyed fans (yes, that’s us!) don’t lie! And, if the recent cryptic social media posts are to be trusted, we strongly believe that there is a new collaboration between Selena Gomez, Trevor Daniel and DJ Snake, in the works. Now, before we lose you to the excitement of some possible new music, allow us to provide you with some proof as to why we think Selenators and music buffs worldwide are going to have something amazing to look forward to, courtesy of Selena.

It all began on Saturday, i.e. June 20, when Trevor treated fans to a mirror selfie in which he was holding up a peace sign and wearing Selena Gomez merchandise. The rising pop singer also tagged the Rare singer, to which Selena quickly responded by reposting the photograph as her own Instagram Story. What caught our attention is what happened after this. DJ Snake went ahead and dropped a “Can’t wait,” (with eyes emoji) on Daniel’s photo on Twitter.

Scroll down for all the cryptic hints dropped by the trio:

Can’t wait — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) June 20, 2020

While we don't know for sure what the three artists have in store for us, but any new music released by Gomez will arrive on the heels of her recent hit single Boyfriend and her well-received album, Rare.

For her counterparts in the possible collab, Trevor has gained momentum since the release of his debut EP, Homesick, in October 2018. DJ Snake, on the other hand, will be possibly collaborating with Selena for the second time since their 2019 hit single, Taki Taki, which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna.

