Selena Gomez’s comment made fans question Kylie Jenner’s sexuality? What's all the fuss about?

We have never heard this before, but it looks like this comment is one we can't let go of either. Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner are not stopping with just a TikTok eyebrow troll, as this has amounted to raising questions about Kylie Jenner’s sexuality.

What led to the rise in suspicion?

The recent comment of Selena Gomez on a video is making fans suspect the mother of two and founder of a cosmetic brand about her sexuality.

In the video, a TikToker asked Kylie to "come out of the closet" while criticizing her conduct in the aftermath of her alleged conflict with Selena.

The vlogger concluded her video by saying, "Just come out of the closet already. We get it. You're struggling." Selena then remarked on the video, "I love you," prompting Kardashian fans to wonder if she was referring to Kylie's sexuality.

The comment can mislead us sometimes, but what supports the argument is the fans who observed the closeness between Kylie and her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. At first, it was treated as normal bestie behaviour, but after this comment, it has caught fire.

The audience is justifying the claim by relating Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie Karanikalaou's lip-lock picture, which was shared by Stassie on Valentine’s Day. Hinting that the so-called bestie might be Jenner's secret lover.

By assuming that Kylie Jenner, who puts her life on social media and has always been vocal about her personal space to the audience, might have failed to disclose her sexuality preference, though she has not commented on this, the audience would like to know her response, which would clear the air for all.

